Idyllwild Fire

The Idyllwild Fire Protection District responded to these calls from Monday to Sunday, May 9 to 15.

• May 9 — Dispatched & canceled en route, 2:30 a.m. Temecula Dr.

• May 9 — Dispatched & canceled en route, 9:31 a.m. Temecula Dr.

• May 9 — Public service assist, 4:08 p.m. Dickenson Rd.

• May 9 —EMS call, provide advanced life support, 4:55 p.m. Marian View Dr.

• May 9 — Dispatched & canceled en route, 10:44 p.m. Temecula Dr.

• May 10 — EMS call, provide ALS, 12:31 a.m. Dickenson Dr.

• May 10 — EMS call, provide ALS, 1:03 p.m. Maranatha Dr.

• May 11 — EMS call, provide ALS, 3:22 a.m. Pine Crest Ave.

• May 11 — Carbon monoxide detector activation due to malfunction, 6:44 a.m. Strawberry Valley Dr.

• May 11 — EMS call, provide ALS, 6:08 p.m. Dickenson Dr.

• May 12 — EMS call, provide ALS, 6:12 p.m. Delano Dr.

• May 13 — Water or steam leak, 7:23 a.m. Pine Crest Ave.

• May 13 — Public service assist, 2 p.m. Village Center Dr.

• May 13 — Public service assist, 5 p.m. Maranatha Dr

• May 14 — Public service assist, 10:24 a.m. Marantha Dr.

• May 14 — EMS call, provide basic life support, 3:52 p.m. Village Center Dr.

• May 14 — Power line down, 3:53 p.m. Tollgate Rd.

• May 14 — EMS call, provide ALS, 5:30 p.m. McCall Pk Rd.

• May 15 — EMS call, providfe first aid & check for injuries, 8:45 p.m. Maranatha Dr.

Riverside County Fire/Cal Fire log

The Riverside County Fire Department/Cal Fire responded to these recent dispatches from Monday to Sunday, May 9 to 15.

Pine Cove

• May 9 — Sick person, 11:27 a.m.

• May 10 — Sick person, 4:14 p.m.

• May 11 — Breathing problems, 1:02 p.m.

Garner Valley

• May 11 — Vegetation fire, 3 p.m.

• May 11 — Breathing problems, 1:02 p.m.

• May 14 — Fainting, 5:29 p.m.

• May 14 — Vegetation fire, 6:47 p.m.

• May 14 — Intentional overdose, 7:56 p.m.

• May 14 — Assist with fire, 8:15 p.m.

• May 15 — Fire, false alarm, 9:44 a.m.

Pinyon

• May 10 — Sick person, 5:20 a.m.

• May 10 — Sick person, 1:11 p.m.

• May 11 — Unconscious, 2:40 p.m.

• May 13 — Fainting, 10:34 a.m.

• May 14 — Traffic crash, 11:17 a.m.

• May 14 — Residential structure fire, 12:12 p.m.

• May 15 — Fainting, 7:46 a.m.

• May 15 — Vegetation fire, 12:13 p.m.

• May 15 — Vegetation fire, 2:40 p.m.

Sheriff’s log

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Hemet Station responded to the following calls Saturday to Friday, May 7 to 13.

Idyllwild

• May 7 — Trespassing, 4:23 a.m. 54000 block of S. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

• May 7 — Noise complaint, 10:38 a.m. Cassler Dr. Unfounded.

• May 7 — Battery, 12:20 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• May 7 — Public disturbance, 3:18 p.m. Daryll Rd. Handled by deputy.

• May 7 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 5:16 p.m. 25000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• May 7 — Fraud, 7:24 p.m. Linger Ln. Report taken.

• May 7 — Search & rescue operation, 8:14 p.m. 24000 block of Fern Valley Rd. Report taken.

• May 8 — Noise complaint, 12:42 a.m. Middle Ridge Dr. Handled by deputy.

• May 8 — Vandalism, 10:35 a.m. N. Circle Dr. Report taken.

• May 8 — Check the welfare, 3:54 p.m. 53000 block of Marian View Dr. Handled by deputy.

• May 9 — Alarm call, 4:45 a.m. Live Oak Ln. Handled by deputy.

• May 10 — Assist other department, 12:25 p.m. Dickenson Rd. Handled by deputy.

• May 10 — Public assist, 5:10 p.m. 26000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• May 11 — Alarm call, 1:46 a.m. Tahquitz View Dr. Handled by deputy.

• May 11 — Public disturbance, 2:26 p.m. Delano Dr. Handled by deputy.

• May 13 — Area check, 1:16 a.m. Wayne Dr. Handled by deputy.

• May 13 — Area check, 3:31 a.m. Wayne Dr. Handled by deputy.

• May 13 — 911 call, 6:39 a.m. Wayne Dr. Handled by deputy.

• May 13 — Alarm call, 1:31 p.m. 53000 block of Doubleview Dr. Handled by deputy.

• May 13 — Noise complaint, 11:22 p.m. Palomar Rd. Handled by deputy.

Mountain Center

• May 10 — Alarm call, 7:49 p.m. 53000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Handled by deputy.

Pine Cove

• May 8 — Alarm call, 9:07 p.m. 23000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• May 13 — Alarm call, 2:49 p.m. Acorn Ln. Handled by deputy.

Pine Meadows/

Garner Valley

• May 3 — Alarm call, 11:51 a.m. Tunnel Spring Rd. Handled by deputy.

• May 11 — Public assist, 12:47 p.m. Barbara Lee Dr. Handled by deputy.

Poppet Flats/Twin Pines

• May 9 — Grand theft, 1:28 p.m. Gorgonio View Rd. Handled by deputy.

• May 9 — Unknown trouble, 5:01 p.m. Deer Trl. Handled by deputy.

• May 10 — Suspicious person, 2:34 p.m. Coyote St. Handled by deputy.

• May 11 — Check the welfare, 8:37 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• May 12 — Check the welfare, 3:34 p.m. Deer Trl. Handled by deputy.

San Bernardino

National Forest

• May 7 — Area check, 8:10 a.m. Old Mine Trl. Handled by deputy.

• May 7 — Follow-up, 1:18 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• May 8 — Noise complaint, 12:40 a.m. 56000 block of E. Hwy. 74.

• May 13 — Noise complaint, 9:24 p.m. 56000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Handled by deputy.