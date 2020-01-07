It is a good idea to remove ‘Frosty the Snowman’ from your vehicle before driving. Photo courtesy of the San Gorgonio Pass California Highway Patrol

How many of us have driven with snow on our vehicle?

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), it violates California Vehicle Code 24002, which reads, “It is unlawful to operate any vehicle or combination of vehicles which is in an unsafe condition, or which is not safely loaded, and which presents an immediate safety hazard.”

The CHP took to social media recently to ask: “Would you drive around with loose luggage on your car?” I am guessing no one would and neither would the CHP.

The same goes for snow and ice.

“Snow on vehicles presents a hazard to both the driver of the vehicle and other motorists alike,” said CHP Public Information Officer Matt Napier.

Napier wrote on the agency’s Instagram page, “Imagine applying the brakes and suddenly your view is completely blocked? Or imagine you are driving 55 mph behind someone when suddenly your windshield shatters from a chunk of ice off the vehicle in front of you.”

“Snow and ice are a very real hazard when they aren’t cleared from your roof,” wrote Napier in an Instagram post. “They are solid objects just like anything else. Be smart, take the time to clear it off before you travel.”