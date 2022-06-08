By Janice Murasko

Last week in “Days of Our Nine Lives,” the ARF cats discussed Rio’s adoption and the fate of the litter of kittens.

Phil: It was a quiet week.

Harley: It was. It seemed especially quiet after the holiday weekend.

Phil: Have all the kittens been spoken for?

Carmel: I haven’t! I’m still waiting for my forever family to find me.

Phil: I’m surprised you’re still here.

Harley: Seriously. You are so darned cute!

Phil: Just like the rest of the litter.

Don: Just relax, Carmel. The right family will be by soon, no doubt.

Pepper: Kittens usually are adopted pretty quickly.

Harley: Make certain to show any human visitors just how adorable you are.

Carmel: That won’t take much effort. I just need to be myself!

Whiskers: Anyone who is having a sad day should stop in to meet all of you. A sweet kitten is all a sad person needs in order to feel better.

Harley: Ain’t that the truth! But you know, an adult cat can also make a person feel wanted and loved.

Carmel: And we all know that having a cat, or dog, in the family is very good for mental health.

Don: That’s right, Carmel. A purring cat has a soothing effect on people. It allows them to relax and unwind. It puts them in a blissful mood.

Phil: And people might be surprised to know that owning a cat has been scientifically proven to benefit the heart, reducing the risk of stroke or heart attack by as much as 20%.

Don: If those aren’t good enough reasons, researchers have found that people who take care of cats lead longer lives than those who do not surround themselves with pets.

Pepper: So essentially, we are almost necessary!

Be sure to keep up with the animal antics of “Days of our Nine Lives” each week. And please stop in to say hello to the entire adoptable cast at the ARF House, 26890 Highway 243. ARF is open Saturdays 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and during the week by appointment. Please call 951-659-1122.

