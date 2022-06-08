Idyllwild Fire

The Idyllwild Fire Protection District responded to these calls from Monday to Sunday, May 30 June 5.

• May 30 — EMS call, transport person, 10:06 a.m. Hwy. 243.

• May 30 — EMS call, provide advanced life support, 8:09 p.m. Hwy. 74.

• May 31 — EMS call, transport person, 3:54 a.m. Fern Valley Rd.

• May 31 — EMS call, transport person, 8:22 a.m. Alderwood St.

• May 31 — EMS call, provide basic life support, 2 p.m. Maranatha Dr.

• May 31 — EMS call, transport person, 4:10 p.m. Maranatha Dr.

• June 1 —Public service noon. Maranatha Dr.

• June 2 — EMS call, 4:20 a.m. Wayne Dr.

• June 2 — EMS call, provide BLS, 6:41 a.m. Double View Dr.

• June 2 — Medical assist, provide ALS, 11:58 a.m. McCall Parks Rd.

• June 2 — Gas leak, establish safe area, 2:10 p.m. Tahquitz Dr.

• June 3 — EMS call, provide ALS, 11 a.m. Maranatha Dr.

• June 3 — EMS call, provide ALS, 3:03 p.m. Hyw. 74.

• June 3 — EMS call, provide ALS, 6:40 p.m. Pine Crest Ave.

• June 3 — EMS call, provide ALS, 7:14 p.m. Saunders Meadow Rd.

• June 4 — EMS call, provide ALS, 12:36 p.m. Hwy. 243.

Riverside County Fire/Cal Fire log

The Riverside County Fire Department/Cal Fire responded to these recent dispatches from Monday to Sunday, May 30 June 5.

Pine Cove

• May 30 — Sick person, 4:04 p.m.

• May 30 — Smoke check, false alarm, 7:37 p.m.

• May 30 — Diabetic problems, 8:07 p.m.

• May 31 — Sick person, 1:01 p.m.

• June 1 — Breathing problems, 10:02 a.m.

• June 2 — Hemorrhage, 1:23 a.m.

• June 2 — Fall, 11:19 a.m.

• June 4 — Fire, false alarm, 9:32 p.m.

• June 4 — Vegetation fire, 11:15 p.m.

Garner Valley

• May 31 — Traffic crash, 6:40 a.m.

• May 31 — Fall, 9:30 a.m.

• May 31 — Traffic crash, 2:02 p.m.

• June 1 — Public assist, 3:13 p.m.

• June 2 — Traumatic injuries, 9:19 a.m.

• June 2 — Heart problems, 11:57 a.m.

• June 3 — Fire, false alarm, 6:19 a.m.

• June 3 — Commercial vehicle fire, 2:43 p.m.

• June 3 — Diabetic problems, 3:02 p.m.

• June 3 — Fall, 9:33 p.m.

• June 5 — Smoke check, false alarm, 8:47 a.m.

• June 5 — Chest pain, 4:38 p.m.

Pinyon

• May 31 — Seizures, 5:35 p.m.

• June 5 — Hemorrhage, 3:01 p.m.

Sheriff’s log

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Hemet Station responded to the following calls Saturday to Friday, May 28 to June 3.

Idyllwild

• May 28 — 911 call, 4:17 a.m. Wayne Dr. Handled by deputy.

• May 28 — Assist other department, 10:54 a.m. Wayne Dr. Handled by deputy.

• May 28 — Noise complaint, 11:14 a.m. Delano Dr. Handled by deputy.

• May 28 — Area check, 1:25 p.m. 54000 block of Pine Crest Ave. Handled by deputy.

• May 28 — Animal abuse, 5:05 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• May 28 — Danger to self/other, 5:43 p.m. Wayne Dr. Handled by deputy.

• May 28 — Noise complaint, 7:08 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• May 28 — Noise complaint, 7:43 p.m. 26000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• May 29 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 8:52 a.m. 54000 block of Pine Crest Ave. Handled by deputy.

• May 29 — Assist other department, 9:21 a.m. Maranatha Dr. Handled by deputy.

• May 29 — Vandalism, 10:51 a.m. Delano Dr. Report taken.

• May 29 — Public assist, 4:06 p.m. 25000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• May 29 — Danger to self/other, 6:40 p.m. Wayne Dr. Handled by deputy.

• May 29 — Trespassing, 8:16 p.m. 26000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• May 29 — Danger to self/other, 9:59 p.m. Wayne Dr. Handled by deputy.

• May 29 — Noise complaint, 10:27 p.m. 25000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• May 30 — Check the welfare, 6:52 a.m. Wayne Dr. Handled by deputy.

• May 30 — Harassing phone calls, 10:22 a.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• May 31 — Follow-up, 1:14 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• May 31 — Public disturbance, 10:40 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• June 1 — Alarm call, 2:40 a.m. 54000 block of Pine Crest Ave. Handled by deputy.

• June 1 — Vandalism, 10:58 a.m. 54000 block of Pine Crest Ave. Report taken.

• June 1 — Check the welfare, 3:43 p.m. Wayne Dr. Handled by deputy.

• June 1 — Danger to self/other, 10:13 p.m. N. Circle Dr. Unfounded.

• June 2 — Harassing phone calls, 4:16 a.m. Address withheld. Arrest made.

• June 2 — Suspicious person, 8:05 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• June 2 — Public disturbance, 3:26 p.m. 26000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• June 2 — Alarm call, 6:22 p.m. 53000 block of Doubleview Dr. Handled by deputy.

Mountain Center

• May 29 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 4:41 p.m. 53000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Handled by deputy.

• May 30 — Assist other department, 10 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• May 31 — Public assist, 5:56 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

Pine Cove

• May 28 — Noise complaint, 2:21 p.m. 23000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• May 28 — Public disturbance, 6:50 p.m. 23000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• May 28 — Trespassing, 8:09 p.m. 23000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• May 29 — Suicide threat, 6:43 p.m. Address withheld. Unfounded.

• May 30 — Public assist, 1:38 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• June 1 — Alarm call, 1:07 a.m. Eagle Nest Ct. Handled by deputy.

• June 1 — Alarm call, 1:54 a.m. Eagle Nest Ct. Handled by deputy.

• June 1 — Silent alarm, 9:53 a.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• June 1 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 10:20 a.m. Foster Lake Rd. Handled by deputy.

Pine Meadows /

Garner Valley

• June 2 — Assist other department, 9:19 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• June 2 — Harassing phone calls, 10:12 a.m. Address withheld. Unfounded.

• June 3 — Suspicious vehicle, 1:40 a.m. Devils Ladder Rd. Handled by deputy.

Poppet Flats / Twin Pines

• May 26 — Check the welfare, 9:30 a.m. Ellis Dr. Handled by deputy.

• June 3 — Alarm call, 4:04 p.m. 46000 block of Poppet Flats Rd. Handled by deputy.

San Bernardino

National Forest

• May 21 — 911 call from business, 9:26 a.m. Canyon Trl. Handled by deputy.

• May 22 — Public assist, 12:22 a.m. 56000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Handled by deputy.

• May 22 — Assist other department, 2:37 p.m. 56000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Handled by deputy.

• May 24 — Alarm call, 11:48 a.m. Round Robin Dr. Handled by deputy.

• May 30 — Suspicious vehicle, 1:15 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• May 31 — Assist other department, 9:21 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• June 1 — Check the welfare, 11:53 a.m. 56000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Handled by deputy.

• June 2 — Alarm call, 5:11 p.m. Temecula Dr. Handled by deputy.

• June 3 — Solicit prostitution, 5:54 p.m. May Valley Truck Trl. Handled by deputy.

• June 3 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 11:54 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.