70 years ago - 1952

MGM was filming “Desperate Search” around Lake Hemet, starring Jane Greer, Howard Keel and Keenan Wynn. The company headquartered at the Idyllwild Inn.

65 years ago - 1957

Camping limits were put on state and county campgrounds in Idyllwild due to the increasing number of visitors.

60 years ago - 1962

Idyllwild voted in favor of school bonds, but the issue didn’t pass, regardless. About 85% of the registered voters on the Hill turned out for the elections. Nixon received 222 votes for governor, Brown followed with 115.

The Alpine Pantry opened in the remodeled Fern Valley Market building. Jan Oates was manager and Ruby Cooper presided in the kitchen.

55 years ago - 1967

County supervisors voted to ban burning in the county except by special permit.

50 years ago - 1972

George McGovern, Clayton Record, Craig Biddle and Don Kenny led the race in Riverside County voting in the primary election. Eighteen-year-olds voted for the first time.

45 years ago - 1977

The San Jacinto Mountain Area Water Study Agency was told that raw water counts at the Idyllwild intake of Strawberry Creek indicated that human waste exceeded the acceptable level. That was one of the preliminary facts revealed by Peter Poutney, project engineer from Hirsch & Co., the San Diego-based firm that studied mountain wastewater treatment.

Doug Hamilton and Richard Montano, both of Idyllwild, worked independently and together to try to save a disintegrating film of the mountain community’s early days. The silent movie of Idyllwild in the 1920s was dying of old age since it was printed on nitrate film stock.

40 years ago - 1982

A 63-year-old Korean woman died from heart failure triggered by snake-venom poisoning she received while walking near Lake Alandale. It was believed she was bitten by a Western rattlesnake.

35 years ago - 1987

An appeal to use the old fire station building in Idyllwild for commercial uses was rejected by the Riverside County Planning Commission because of inadequate parking.

30 years ago - 1992

Misuse was causing problems with the automated recycling machines at Village Market.

25 years ago - 1997

County supervisors set aside $25,000 to promote Idyllwild. They specified that the money should go into a new joint venture between the Idyllwild and Hemet chambers of commerce.

20 years ago - 2002

Special fund-raising efforts by Warner Skiles raised $3,000 for WNKI 1610-AM.

15 years ago - 2007

The U.S. Forest Service announced that Station 53 in Anza would close temporarily.

10 years ago - 2012

Constructing the long-planned $100,000 Idyllwild Community Playground began Wednesday, June 13, and continued through Sunday, June 17.

5 years ago - 2017

Idyllwild Dog Park was dedicated in Rick Barker’s honor. He was a much-loved Idyllwild author and community volunteer.

1 year ago - 2021

Quite a stir was made about the issues (loud noise, parking, etc.) related to short-term rentals (STRs). Another issue brought up in letters to the editor was the extreme lack of long-term rentals due to the increased number of STRs.