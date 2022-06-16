By Will Steichen
Recreation & Program Director
Idyllwild Community Center
Idyllwild Community Center’s (ICC) Youth Baseball season wrapped up Thursday, June 9, with fantastic games in all three age groups including T-ball, Minor and Major leagues.
After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, ICC was thrilled to get the communities’ youth and families back to the baseball field. Over the six-week season filled with practices and games, all three age groups showed great skill development.
ICC was fortunate to have six generous local sponsors; Life Writers, Black Mountain Coffee, American Legion Post 800, Fairway Foods, Sugar Pine Tattoo and Schnalzer Electric, which allowed the purchase of new equipment, including a pitching machine. These sponsor’s support provided a great kick-off to community baseball.
Looking forward, ICC’s 2022 Youth Soccer is set to begin late August, with registration opening this summer.