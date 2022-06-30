Idyllwild Fire

The Idyllwild Fire Protection District responded to these calls from Monday to Sunday, June 20 to 26.

• June 20 — EMS call, provide basic life support, 1:45 a.m. Delano Dr.

• June 20 — EMS call, provide BLS, 10 a.m. Lake Ln.

• June 21 — Public service assist, 10:50 a.m. Maranatha Dr.

• June 21 — EMS call, provide advanced life support, 11:29 a.m. Fern Valley Rd.

• June 21 — Public service assist, 12:28 p.m. Maranatha Dr.

• June 21 — Gas leak (natural or LPG), 8:37 p.m. Tahquitz View Dr.

• June 22 — EMS call, provide ALS, 5:51 a.m. Double View Dr.

• June 22 —EMS call, provide ALS, 7:55 a.m. Maranatha Dr.

• June 22 — EMS call, provide ALS, 2:15 p.m. Maranatha Dr.

• June 22 — EMS call, provide ALS, 4:27 p.m. Maranatha Dr.

• June 22 — EMS call, provide ALS, 4:42 p.m. Hwy. 74.

• June 23 — EMS call, transport person, 5:59 p.m. Maranatha Dr.

• June 24 — Carbon monoxide activation due to malfunction, noon. Tahquitz Dr.

• June 24 — EMS call, provide ALS, 11:05 p.m. Circle View Dr.

• June 25 — EMS call, provide ALS, 12:20 p.m. Hwy. 243.

• June 25 — Traffic crash, no injuries, 1:19 p.m. Hwy. 243.

• June 25 — EMS call, provide ALS, 4 p.m. Forest Dr.

• June 25 — Smoke scare, odor of smoke, 6:20 p.m. Saunders Meadow Rd.

• June 25 — EMS call, provide BLS, 7:47 p.m. Village View Dr.

• June 26 — EMS call, provide ALS, 4:16 p.m. Shady View Dr.

Riverside County Fire/Cal Fire log

The Riverside County Fire Department/Cal Fire responded to these recent dispatches from Monday to Sunday, June 20 to 26.

Pine Cove

• June 20 — Smoke check, 9:55 a.m.

• June 21 — Fainting, 4 a.m.

• June 24 — Hemorrhage, 11:05 a.m.

• June 25 — Smoke check, 6:18 p.m.

• June 26 — Fall, 2:59 p.m.

Garner Valley

• June 21 — Abdominal pain, 6:30 a.m.

• June 22 — Electrical hazard, 2:30 p.m.

• June 22 — Breathing problems, 4:42 p.m.

• June 25 — Vehicle fire, 6:36 a.m.

• June 25 — Vegetation fire, 10 a.m.

• June 25 — Fainting, 7:21 p.m.

• June 26 — Back pain, 10:05 a.m.

• June 26 — Vegetation fire, 12:54 p.m.

• June 26 — Fire, false alarm, 5:31 p.m.

Pinyon

• June 20 — Breathing problems, 11:31 a.m.

• June 20 — Intentional overdose, 2:21 p.m.

• June 21 — Fainting, 2:13 p.m.

• June 22 — Outside fire, 7:23 a.m.

• June 23 — Unknown medical, 7:27 p.m.

• June 24 — Vehicle fire, 7:50 a.m.

• June 25 — Vegetation fire, 4:11 p.m.

• June 25 — Vehicle vs. motorcycle, 7:22 p.m.

• June 25 — Vegetation fire, 9:40 p.m.

• June 26 — Cardiac arrest, 5:41 a.m.

• June 26 — Outside fire, 8:13 a.m.

• June 26 — Vegetation fire, 9:25 a.m.

• June 26 — Heart problems, 2:09 p.m.

Sheriff’s log

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Hemet Station responded to the following calls Saturday to Friday, June 18 to 24.

Idyllwild

• June 18 — Assist other department, 2:07 a.m. 25000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• June 18 — Noise complaint, 7:23 a.m. 55000 block of S. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

• June 18 — Suspicious circumstance, 5:42 p.m. address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• June 18 — Man down, 5:54 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• June 19 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 5:03 p.m. Village Center Dr. Handled by deputy.

• June 21 — Alarm call, 3:24 a.m. Indian Rock Rd. Handled by deputy.

• June 21 — Public assist, 5:48 p.m. 53000 block of Tollgate Rd. Handled by deputy.

• June 22 — Suspicious person, 10:53 a.m. 25000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• June 22 — Suspicious person, 3:10 p.m. 25000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• June 22 — Alarm call, 1:33 a.m. 54000 block of Marian View Dr. Handled by deputy.

• June 24 — Public disturbance, 11:46 a.m. N. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

• June 24 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 5:52 p.m. 54000 block of Marian View Dr. Handled by deputy.

• June 24 — Attempt warrant service, 9 p.m. Address withheld. Warrant.

Mountain Center

• June 18 — Assist other department, 10:08 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• June 20 — Found child, 12:01 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• June 20 — Missing child, 12:12 a.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

Pine Cove

• June 18 — Noise complaint, 2:31 p.m. 23000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• June 18 — Suspicious person, 2:49 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• June 20 — Alarm call, 7:12 a.m. 23000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• June 23 — Suicide threat, 6:20 p.m. Address withheld. Unfounded.

Pine Meadows

Garner Valley

• June 20 — Public assist, 4:40 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

Poppet Flats / Twin Pines

• June 18 — Trespassing, 3:41 p.m. Deer Trl. Arrest made.

• June 18 — Check the welfare, 7:42 p.m. Deer Trl. Handled by deputy.

• June 24 — Public assist, 12:17 p.m. Keyes Rd. Handled by deputy.

San Bernardino

National Forest

• June 18 — Battery, 5:06 p.m. Canyon Trl. Handled by deputy.

• June 18 — Noise complaint, 8:43 p.m. 56000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Handled by deputy.

• June 20 — Assist other department, 1:40 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• June 22 — Alarm call, 6:37 a.m. Temecula Dr. Handled by deputy.

• June 24 — Illegal dumping, 8:57 a.m. 48000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Handled by deputy.