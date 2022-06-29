Officials with the San Bernardino National Forest raised the Fire Danger Rating Level to “Very High” on Tuesday, June 28. This change is based on prolonged hot and dry weather, below normal live and dead fuel moistures, and forest-wide severe drought conditions.

As visitors are preparing to celebrate 4th of July festivities outdoors, the San Bernardino National Forest officials are reminding the public that fire restrictions remain in effect due to the danger from current and anticipated worsening conditions. As you gather and explore please remember that fireworks and pyrotechnics are prohibited on the San Bernardino National Forest – every part of the forest, every campsite, every day.

The restrictions prohibit the following:

Campfires and wood/charcoal barbeques at unhosted campgrounds and picnic areas

Discharging of a firearm

Smoking

Operating an internal combustion engine off paved, gravel or dirt National Forest System roads and trails

Welding, or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame

For more details, including exemptions, the full fire restrictions are available online. The public is reminded to "know before you go" by checking restrictions ahead of each visit in case restrictions increase later this summer. For more 4th of July information, please follow this link: https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/sbnf/home/?cid=FSEPRD585540

The Pacific Southwest Regional Order for fire restrictions across California national forests is also available in Spanish.