70 years ago - 1952

Evie Kretsinger passed on a comment about TV: “Before the dawn of civilization, primitive man ate raw meat in dark caves and gazed at the pictographs he had painted on the walls. As man became civilized, he dined by candlelight and food became a social ritual. Now, man is right back where he started; eating in the dark and watching pictures on TV.”

65 years ago - 1957

The Idyllwild-Fern Valley area had 1,397 dwellings and other primary buildings; Pine Cove, 316; and Mountain Center, 74.

60 years ago - 1962

Schwarzwaldhaus German restaurant in Fern Valley celebrated its first anniversary.

55 years ago - 1967

Edith Metcalf de Plata, mother of a Desert Sun student, wrote deploring of the appearance of young people: “I like shirts and skirts and haircuts, and to be able to see the face of the individual with whom I am talking. I like to know whether I’m talking to a girl or a boy.”

50 years ago - 1972

A fire in May Valley, 2 airline miles south of Idyllwild, burned 200 acres before it was contained. Four hundred men were on the fire line under Karl Tameler.

45 years ago - 1977

Mac Taylor, who since 1949 had been known for making the best hamburger on the Hill, ended his 28-year connection with Taylor’s Lodge in Mountain Center at a party given in honor of him and his wife, Ronnie. They planned to retire to Clear Lake.

40 years ago - 1982

USC-Idyllwild launched an unprecedented series of night courses for the local community. Life Drawing and Native American Art History were the two classes offered the first week.

35 years ago - 1987

Smokey Bear was grand marshal of the 4th of July Parade and 16-year-old Mark Wheeler realized his dream of driving Hoffman Realty’s 1934 Ford.

30 years ago - 1992

A little over three hours apart, the Hill felt two of the strongest earthquakes in 40 years. A 7.4 hit at 4:58 a.m. and then a 6.5 at 8:05 a.m.

25 years ago - 1997

Fourth of July was a weekend filled with activities from live music to bake sales in all the Hill communities.

20 years ago - 2002

Three trucks protesting water exportation off the Hill were severely vandalized while parked overnight at the turnout where tanker trucks loaded water from Paul Black’s wells.

15 years ago - 2007

Maria Loutzenhiser accepted the keys to her new Idyllwild home constructed by community volunteers and Habitat for Humanity. Maria’s husband, Mark, a Forest Service firefighter, had begun, but not finished, remodeling their home when he died in the Esperanza Fire in October 2006.

10 years ago - 2012

Max was announced as the elected mayor of Idyllwild and was duly sworn into office at a lavish ceremony at ARF. Vice mayor of Idyllwild was Hogan.

5 years ago - 2017

Cal Fire and Riverside County Fire Department announced full containment of the Manzanita Fire that started burning June 26. The fire eventually reached 6,309 acres.

1 year ago - 2021

The Idyllwild Community Garden had assembled noted experts in how to achieve success in growing edible gardens here in our mountain environment for a series of free classes throughout the summer.