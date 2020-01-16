Cricket

Last week in “Days of Our Nine Lives,” the cats welcomed four new ARF kittens.

Bear: Quiet week, huh?

Zeus: It was. Sadly, no adoptions, which really surprises me. The new kittens are really adorable.

Sadie: I’ll say they are! They are over-the-top friendly.

Whiskers: A little girl played with them on Sunday and they were great with her.

Skeeter: (bounding into the cattery) Hey guys! I’m Skeeter, the only boy in the kittenry.

Zeus: Welcome Skeeter. Where are the other kittens?

Cricket: (running in with two other kittens) I’m Cricket! Here are Lady Bug and Firefly.

Whiskers: Wow! You all are really good looking!

Sadie: Even more importantly, they are super fun.

Pepper: Hi kids! You’re kind of on the larger size, aren’t you?

Firefly: That’s the Bengal in us. The reddish color on two of us comes from our Abyssinian side.

Pepper: And look at that beautiful Bengal spotting!

Lady Bug: Humans go crazy over my coloring.

Sadie: It kind of looks like you were in one of those paint spinners. Really interesting and beautiful.

Lady Bug: Oh, yeah!

Whiskers: I was impressed when I saw how friendly and welcoming you were with the humans.

Skeeter: Thanks Whiskers, but it comes naturally to all four of us.

Whiskers: I guess it is safe to say you’ll be adopted in no time.

Bear: Hopefully all of us will. However, if a human wants a lap cat, they’ll need to meet Zeus or I.

Zeus: And adopt us both?

Bear: Maybe, maybe not.

Pepper: And if the human doesn’t want a lap cat, they still have plenty of choices.

Sadie: They will. We aim to please any and all humans who pay us a visit

Be sure to keep up with the animal antics of “Days of Our Nine Lives” each week. Please stop in to say hello to the entire adoptable cast at the ARF House, 26890 Highway 243 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturdays and from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sundays, or by appointment Monday-Friday by calling 951-659-1122.

