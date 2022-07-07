Harley

By Janice Murasko

Last week in “Days of Our Nine Lives,” the ARF cats were happy that four of the five kittens were adopted.

Phil: Why do they call it the dog days of summer?

Harley: Well, history says the dog days of summer are generally the very hot and humid days in July through September.

Phil: They aren’t here, are they? It has been beautiful.

Don: But when those days do come around, I hope humans remember that their loving four-leggeds need to stay cool, as well as their humans.

Harley: I suppose that means they need to be careful on hot pavement or cement when walking their dogs.

Candy: Or their cats!

Harley: Right, of course. And cars can be a terrible heat trap if a pet is left inside.

Candy: Even for a couple of minutes! And at home humans need to provide a dark, cool place for us cats to escape.

Cuddles: Dogs, too. And we all need lots and lots of water.

Candy: Oops! Take a break, cuz here comes Atlas, the one kitten still awaiting his forever home.

Atlas: (entering room) Hi, guys! I’m the lone kitten here, but I hope not for long.

Candy: We shouldn’t think so! You are very cute.

Don: Oh, most kittens are! Welcome, Atlas.

Phil: We hope you’re staying cool and comfortable here.

Atlas: I am, but I think we all would be happier in a forever home.

Don: Now that’s the truth.

Pepper: Especially if those dog days of summer come around.

Atlas: At least they aren’t called the cat days of summer!

Candy: Sorry, dogs!

Be sure to keep up with the animal antics of “Days of our Nine Lives” each week. And please stop in to say hello to the entire adoptable cast at the ARF House, 26890 Highway 243. ARF is open Saturdays 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and during the week by appointment. Please call 951-659-1122.

Creature Corner is sponsored by Sandi Mathers.