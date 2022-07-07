By Becky Clark

Editor

An Idyllwild man was killed in a solo-vehicle collision on the Fourth of July.

Erik Mortensen, 39, of Idyllwild, was driving his black 2019 Harley-Davidson bobber motorcycle on Highway 74, 140 feet east of mile post marker 49.5, near the Bee Canyon Truck Trailhead near Valle Vista. California Highway Patrol Officer Jeff Osteen said the report was not complete so he had no details of what happened.

Mortensen was injured at 6:38 p.m. and was transported to Hemet Valley Global Hospital where he died at 7:47 p.m., according to the Riverside County Coroner’s report.