Long time Idyllwild resident Richard Sadler left us Saturday June 18, 2022
Following his service in the U.S. Army, he moved to Palm Springs where he worked as a roofer until he retired to Idyllwild in 1996.
He had a passion for volunteering at food drives, often delivering to neighbors in need.
His craftsmanship skills evolved into a full-time handyman during his retirement years.
Not only does Richard leave behind all of Idyllwild, a town he loved, Richard leaves behind his wife Wanda of 57 years, a woman he cherished with all his being; his son Richard; and the light in his heart, his grandson Jason “JD” and granddaughter-in-law Sara, all Idyllwild residents.
As per Richards request, no service is pending. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking you to donate to your local food bank.

Related Posts