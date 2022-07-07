Long time Idyllwild resident Richard Sadler left us Saturday June 18, 2022

Following his service in the U.S. Army, he moved to Palm Springs where he worked as a roofer until he retired to Idyllwild in 1996.

He had a passion for volunteering at food drives, often delivering to neighbors in need.

His craftsmanship skills evolved into a full-time handyman during his retirement years.

Not only does Richard leave behind all of Idyllwild, a town he loved, Richard leaves behind his wife Wanda of 57 years, a woman he cherished with all his being; his son Richard; and the light in his heart, his grandson Jason “JD” and granddaughter-in-law Sara, all Idyllwild residents.

As per Richards request, no service is pending. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking you to donate to your local food bank.