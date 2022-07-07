Idyllwild Fire

The Idyllwild Fire Protection District responded to these calls from Monday to Sunday, June 27 to July 3.

• June 25 — EMS call, provide advanced life support, 12:20 p.m. Hwy. 243.

• June 25 — Traffic crash, no injuries,. 1:19 p.m. Hwy. 243.

• June 25 — EMS call, provide ALS, 4 p.m. Forest Dr.

• June 25 — Smoke scare, odor of smoke, 6:20 p.m. Saunders Meadow Rd.

• June 25 — EMS call, provide basic life support, 7:47 p.m. Village View Dr.

• June 26 — EMS call, pfovide ALS, 4:16 p.m. Shady View Dr.

• June 27 — No incident found on arrival , 11:18 a.m. Idyllbrook Dr

• June 27 — EMS call, provide ALS, 12:13 p.m. Fern Valley Rd.

• June 27 — EMS call, provide ALS, 4:45 p.m. Maranatha Dr.

• June 27 — Public service assist, 9:55 p.m. Maranatha Dr.

• June 27 — EMS call, provide ALS, 11:52 p.m. Hwy. 74.

• June 28 — Medical assist, 7:25 p.m. Hwy. 74.

• June 29 — Traffic crash, no injuries, 12:57 a.m. Hwy. 243.

• June 29 — EMS call, provide first aid, 3:04 p.m. Maranatha Dr.

• June 29 — EMS call, provide BLS, 9:47 p.m. Maranatha Dr.

• June 30 — EMS call, provide BLS, 7:24 p.m. Maranatha Dr.

Sheriff’s log

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Hemet Station responded to the following calls Saturday to Friday, June 25 to July 1.

Idyllwild

• June 25 — Noise complaint, 12:52 a.m. Idyllmont Rd. Handled by deputy.

• June 25 — Suspicious person, 4 p.m. 55000 block of S. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

• June 25 — Noise complaint, 10:39 p.m. Delano Dr. Handled by deputy.

• June 26 — Suspicious circumstance, 2:24 a.m. Encino Rd. Handled by deputy.

• June 26 — Alarm call, 4:18 p.m. Humber Rd. Handled by deputy.

• June 27 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 12:09 p.m. 25000 block of Fern Valley Rd. Handled by deputy.

• June 27 — 911 call, 12:16 p.m. 25000 block of Fern Valley Rd. Handled by deputy.

• June 27 — 911 call, 4:01 p.m. Wayne Dr. Handled by deputy.

• June 29 — Public assist, 9:36 p.m. 24000 block of Fern Valley Rd. Handled by deputy.

• June 29 — Noise complaint, 11:24 p.m. 54000 block of Pine Crest Ave. Handled by deputy.

• June 30 — Public disturbance, 1:56 p.m. 26000 block of Saunders Meadow Rd. Handled by deputy.

• July 1 — Alarm call, 5:43 a.m. 54000 block of S. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

Mountain Center

• June 26 — Check the welfare, 12:21 p.m. 29000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

Pine Cove

• June 28 — Fraud, 11:40 a.m. 25000 block of Hwy. 243. handled by deputy.

• June 29 — Noise complaint, 6:15 p.m. Nestwa Trl. Handled by deputy.

• July 1 — Barking dog, 8:35 p.m. Chickadee Ln. Handled by deputy.

Pine Meadows

Garner Valley

• June 29 — Assault w/deadly weapon, 6:32 a.m. Address undefined. Arrest made.

• July 2 — Assist other department, 9:04 p.m. Devils Ladder Rd. Handled by deputy.

Poppet Flats/Twin Pines

• June 26 — Attended death, 5:44 a.m. Address withheld. Report taken.

• June 27 — Embezzlement, 9:42 a.m. Wolf Rd. Handled by deputy.

• July 1 — Assist other department, 6:39 a.m. Wolf Rd. Handled by deputy.

San Bernardino

National Forest

• June 25 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 6:03 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• June 25 — Assist other department, 9:44 p.m. 21000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• June 25 — Lost hiker, 9:47 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• June 26 — Suspicious vehicle, 1:10 a.m. 56000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Handled by deputy.

• July 1 — Runaway child, 6:24 p.m. Old Mine Trl. Handled by deputy.

• July 1 — Alarm call, 11:58 a.m. Temecula Dr. Handled by deputy.

• July 1 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 4:12 p.m. 56000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Handled by deputy.