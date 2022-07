The Pine Cove Water District Board of Directors meeting agenda Wednesday, July 13, contained one action item: “Board to hear comments and/or concerns and questions regarding the Standby Charge of $30.00 per acre or portion of. If no changes required, the Board to Adopt Resolution #566 as written.”

The charge is the same as last year.

The vote passed 3-0 with President Robert Hewitt and Director Diana Luther absent.