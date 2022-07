Idyllwild Fire

The Idyllwild Fire Protection District responded to these calls from Monday to Sunday, July 11 to 17. (IFPD has a new system of reporting and is working to include times in its logs.)

• July 10 — EMS, Idyllbrook Dr..

• July 10 — EMS, Saunders Meadow Rd.

• July 10 — EMS, transport, Meadow.

• July 10 —EMS, treat & release, Saunders Meadow Rd.

• July 11 — Dispatched & canceled en route, Temecula Dr.

• July 11 — EMS, treat & release, Maranatha Dr.

• July 12 — EMS, transport, Hwy. 74.

• July 12 — Good intent call, Delano Dr.

• July 12 — Public service assist, Maranatha Dr.

• July 13 — EMS, treat & release, Maranatha Dr.

• July 13 — Public service, Maranatha Dr.

• July 13 — Not reported, Hwy. 243.

• July 15 — Public service assist, Cougar Dr.

• July 15 — Public service assist, Hwy. 243.

• July 15 — Public service assist, Maranatha Dr.

Riverside County Fire/Cal Fire log

The Riverside County Fire Department/Cal Fire responded to these recent dispatches from Monday to Sunday, July 11 to 17.

Pine Cove

• July 13 — Heart problems, 9:44 p.m.

• July 13 — Chest pain, 10:53 p.m.

• July 14 — Assault, 3:48 p.m.

• July 15 — Breathing problems, 1:18 a.m.

• July 16 — Vehicle vs. motorcycle, 2:48 p.m.

Garner Valley

• July 11 — Breathing problems, 3:32 p.m.

• July 12 — Breathing problems, 1:45 a.m.

• July 12 — Unknown medical, 4:36 p.m.

• July 14 — Over the side traffic crash, 10 p.m.

• July 15 — Fire, false alarm, 6 a.m.

• July 15 — Sick person, 4:19 p.m.

• July 15 — Traffic crash, 7:19 p.m.

• July 15 — Breathing problems, 9:07 p.m.

• July 16 — Fire, false alarm, 2:16 p.m.

• July 16 — Vehicle vs. motorcycle, 2:48 p.m.

• July 17 — Headache, 10 p.m.

Pinyon

• July 4 — Vegetation fire, 9:19 p.m.

• July 12 — Sick person, 12:37 p.m.

• July 13 — Accidental overdose, 9:48 a.m.

• July 13 — Breathing prob lems, 9:17 p.m.

• July 16 —Seizures, 9:49 a.m.

• July 17 — Heart problems, 2:04 p.m.

Sheriff’s log

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Hemet Station responded to the following calls Saturday to Friday, July 9 to 15.

Idyllwild

• July 9 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 9:45 a.m. Delano Dr. Handled by deputy.

• July 9 — Assist other department, 10:49 a.m. Dickenson Rd. Handled by deputy.

• July 9 — Check the welfare, 10:51 a.m. Daryll Rd. Handled by deputy.

• July 9 — Barking dog, 9:25 p.m. Delano Dr. Handled by deputy.

• July 10 — Assist other department, 12:32 a.m. 25000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• July 10 — Assist other department, 11:17 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• July 11 — 911 call, 2:01 p.m. Palomar Rd. Handled by deputy.

• July 11 — Traffic hazard, 7:35 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• July 11 — Check the welfare, 7:38 p.m. N. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

• July 12 — Follow-up, 9:44 a.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• July 12 — Vandalism, 10:09 a.m. 25000 block of Hwy. 243. Unfounded.

• July 12 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 7:14 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• July 13 — Civil dispute, 3:15 a.m. 26000 block of Saunders Meadow Rd. Handled by deputy.

• July 13 — Follow-up, 5:23 a.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• July 13 — Suspicious vehicle, 1:18 p.m. Delano Dr. Handled by deputy.

• July 13 — Danger to self/other, 5:27 p.m. Strawberry Valley Dr. Report taken.

• July 14 — Battery, 3:27 p.m. Country Club Dr. Handled by deputy.

• July 14 — Suspicious vehicle, 5:07 p.m. Delano Dr. Handled by deputy.

• July 14 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 8:27 p.m. Village Center Dr. Handled by deputy.

Mountain Center

• July 12 — Follow-up, 11:31 a.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

Pine Cove

• July 9 — Shots fired, 9:27 a.m. Deer Path Rd. Handled by deputy.

• July 9 — Noise complaint, 3:23 p.m. 23000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• July 9 — Assist other department, 10:41 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• July 10 — Alarm call, 9:19 a.m. Acorn Ln. Handled by deputy.

• July 11 — Noise complaint, 12:22 p.m. 23000 block of Hwy. 243. Citation issued.

• July 11 — Noise complaint, 10:17 p.m. 24000 block of Marion Ridge Dr. Handled by deputy.

• July 12 — Petty theft, 1:10 a.m. Acorn Ln. Report taken

• July 14 — Public disturbance, 8:42 a.m. 24000 block of Marion Ridge Dr. Handled by deputy.

• July 14 — Civil dispute, 5:15 p.m. Cascade Dr. Handled by deputy.

Pine Meadows /

Garner Valley

• July 15 — Assist other department, 9:29 p.m. Pathfinder Rd. Handled by deputy.

Poppet Flats / Twin Pines

• July 9 — Follow-up, 7:12 a.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• July 9 — Follow-up, 4:41 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• July 10 — Barking dog, 9:55 a.m. Woodcliff Dr. Handled by deputy.

• July 12 — Burglary, 5:30 p.m. Deer Trl. Report taken.

• July 13 — Burglary, 12:01 p.m. Deer Trl. Unfounded.

• July 14 — Shots fired, 9:30 a.m. Deer Path Rd. Handled by deputy.

• July 15 — Trespassing, 1 a.m. 46000 block of Poppet Flats Rd. Handled by deputy.

• July 15 — Trespassing, 1:33 a.m. 46000 block of Poppet Flats Rd . Handled by deputy.

San Bernardino

National Forest

• July 9 — Man down, 7:43 p.m. Apple Canyon Rd. Handled by deputy.

• July 9 — 911 hangup from cellphone. 8:40 p.m. 56000 block of E. St. Hwy. 74. Handled by deputy.

• July 10 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 8:51 a.m. Apple Canyon Rd. Handled by deputy.

• July 11 — 911 call from business, 1:55 p.m. 56000 block of E. Hwy. 74.

• July 11 — Suspicious person, 8:50 p.m. 47000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Handled by deputy.

• July 12 — Unknown trouble, 9:42 p.m. Meadow View. Handled by deputy.

• July 13 — Disoriented subject, 8:03 a.m. 56000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Handled by deputy.

• July 13 — Suicide threat, 7:20 p.m. Address withheld. Unfounded.

• July 13 — Assist other department, 10:58 p.m. Bautista Canyon Rd. Handled by deputy.

• July 14 — Follow-up, 11:16 a.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• July 15 — Alarm call, 11:38 p.m. Temecula Dr. Handled by deputy.