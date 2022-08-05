Buffie

By Janice Murasko

Last week in “Days of Our Nine Lives,” new ARF cats discussed reasons they will make great furever family members.

Phil: Believe it or not, we have another new cat.

Atlas: And I’ve been her roommate. She is such a sweetheart, and her name is Buffie.

Phil: I thought I saw a new cat!

Buffie: (entering the room) Hello fellow felines. I’m Buffie, and I’m very glad to be here with all of you.

Harley: Hello, Buffie. Can you tell us a bit about yourself?

Buffie: Of course. I’m a young lady who absolutely loves people. I’m very friendly, if I must say so myself.

Candy: I’ve heard the ARF volunteers talk about you, and they’ve said very nice things.

Atlas: I will support that! Buffie is such a wonderful companion. I can only imagine how much joy she’ll bring to a family.

Phil: Kind of like you, Atlas.

Don: And the rest of us, too.

Phil: And I must confess that you are very beautiful, Buffie.

Buffie: From what I can see, I am one of many here at ARF.

Cuddles: Thank you! I’ll accept that compliment.

Don: This is a cattery full of very good looking, friendly and affectionate cats.

Pepper: And speaking of a full cattery, where is Lucky?

Whiskers: Oh yeah! I forgot to tell you that Lucky is truly lucky. He has a forever home!

Don: What a fortunate boy he is.

Candy: I think we can all assume we will eventually be in a forever home. Once humans come to see us, they will be in love.

Harley: And hopefully take us to our forever homes.

Be sure to keep up with the animal antics of “Days of our Nine Lives” each week. And please stop in to say hello to the entire adoptable cast at the ARF House, 26890 Highway 243. ARF is open Saturdays 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and during the week by appointment. Please call 951-659-1122.

Creature Corner is sponsored by Sandi Mathers.