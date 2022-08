Idyllwild Fire

The Idyllwild Fire Protection District responded to these calls from Monday to Sunday, July 25 to 31. (IFPD has a new system of reporting and is working to include times in its logs.)

• July 25 — EMS, treat & release, Maranatha Dr.

• July 25 — Gas leak, Circle Dr.

• July 26 — EMS transport, Maranatha Dr.

• July 26 — EMS, treat & release, Maranatha Dr.

• July 26 — EMS, treat & release, Tollgate Rd.

• July 26 — Medical assist, McCall Park.

• July 26 — Power line down, no street reported.

• July 27— EMS, Golden Rod Rd.

• July 27 — Traffic crash with no injuries, Pine Crest Ave.

• July 29 — EMS, treat & release, Maranatha Rd.

• July 30 — Cover assignment, Interstate 5.

• July 30 — Dispatched & canceled en route, Laurel Trail.

• July 30 — EMS call, advanced life support, Maranatha Dr.

• July 30 — EMS call, advanced life support, Pine Crest Ave.

• July 30 — Forest, woods or wildland fire, South Circle Dr.

Sheriff’s log

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Hemet Station responded to the following calls Saturday to Friday, July 23 to 29.

Idyllwild

• July 23 — Attempt warrant service, 7:03 a.m. Address withheld. Warrant.

• July 23 — Unattended death, 10:58 a.m. Address withheld. Report taken.

• July 23 — Alarm call, 11:02 a.m. N. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

• July 23 — Public disturbance, 1:45 p.m. 26000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• July 23 — Public assist, 1:46 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• July 23 — Public disturbance, 4:38 p.m. Riverside County Playground Rd. Handled by deputy.

• July 23 — Public disturbance, 4:38 p.m. 53000 block of Tollgate Rd. Handled by deputy.

• July 23 — Assist other department, 6:26 p.m. Pine Dell Rd. Handled by deputy.

• July 23 — Public disturbance, 10:03 p.m. 53000 block of Tollgate Rd. Handled by deputy.

• July 24 — Noise complaint, 12:40 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• July 24 — Assist other department, 12:59 p.m. 26000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• July 25 — Harassing phone calls, 8:47 a.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• July 25 — Alarm call, 9:05 a.m. N. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

• July 25 — Trespassing, 9:33 a.m. Jameson Rd. Handled by deputy.

• July 25 — Follow-up, 1:45 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• July 25 — Noise complaint, 6:12 p.m. Fir St. Handled by deputy.

• July 25 — Vandalism, 7:57 p.m. Lodge Rd. Report taken.

• July 26 — 911 call from business, 12:55 a.m. Maranatha Dr. Handled by deputy.

• July 26 — Burglary, 6:46 a.m. N. Circle Dr. Report taken.

• July 26 — Emergency notification, 10:55 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• July 27 — Assist other department, 7:47 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• July 27 — Trespassing, 1:34 p.m. 25000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• July 27 — Noise complaint, 7:03 p.m. Daryll Rd. Handled by deputy.

• July 27 — Area check, 9:59 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• July 28 — Public disturbance, 9:40 p.m. Hemstreet Pl. Handled by deputy.

• July 28 — Noise complaint, 10:30 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• July 28 — Noise complaint, 10:52 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• July 29 — Alarm call, 11:16 a.m. Rockdale Dr. Handled by deputy.

• July 29 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 2:27 p.m. 53000 block of Tollgate Rd. Handled by deputy.

• July 29 — Noise complaint, 5:21 p.m. Daryll Rd. Handled by deputy.

• July 29 — Alarm call, 8:03 p.m. N. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

Pine Cove

• July 23 — Alarm call, 10:25 a.m. Overlook Dr. Handled by deputy.

• July 23 — Alarm call, 6:21 p.m. Overlook Dr. Handled by deputy.

• July 27 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 2:22 p.m. Rocky Point Rd. Handled by deputy.

• July 28 — Alarm call, 2:05 a.m. Nestwa Trl. Handled by deputy.

Pine Meadows

Garner Valley

• July 29 — Public disturbance, 3:55 p.m. 59000 block 1. Handled by deputy.

Poppet Flats / Twin Pines

• July 23 — Suicide threat, 10:38 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• July 29 — Public disturbance, 11:43 p.m. Keyes Rd. Handled by deputy.

San Bernardino

National Forest

• July 23 — Alarm call, 2:02 p.m. Temecula Dr. Handled by deputy.

• July 25 — Public disturbance, 11:53 p.m. 49000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Handled by deputy.

• July 26 — Check the welfare, 4:20 p.m. 56000 block of Hwy. 74. Report taken.

• July 27 — Danger to self/other, 11:13 a.m. Wonderview Rd. Report taken.

• July 29 — Assist other department, 2:41 p.m. Bautista Canyon Rd. Report taken.

• July 29 — Assist other department, 11:10 p.m. 56000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Handled by deputy.