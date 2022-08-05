A draft proposal for treating oak trees infected with Goldspotted Oak Borer (GSOB) is developing on the San Bernardino National Forest. GSOB are invasive insects that cause oak trees to decline in health and vigor, eventually causing oak tree mortality in the local mountains. Gone unchecked, entire populations of oak trees can be lost, potentially threatening the generational vitality of the local range of oak trees in Southern California.

“We are very excited to begin developing this long-term strategy to mitigate against the infestations threating our oak trees,” said Forest Supervisor Danelle D. Harrison. “The tools that we are proposing to use will help us detect and treat infestations as soon as reasonably possible and slow the spread of these borers.”

The project analysis area is forest wide and covers many parts of the San Bernardino and San Jacinto mountains, including recreation areas, roads, campgrounds and some trails. The strategy will include detecting, treating and potentially removing as much infected tree material as possible.

Project documents are available online at: www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=61714 (click on the “scoping” tabs) and includes more details about the proposal. The public is encouraged to provide comments to [email protected] by Aug. 31.