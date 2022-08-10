Buffie

By Janice Murasko

Last week in “Days of Our Nine Lives,” new ARF cats greeted Buffie, the newest member of the feline family.

Phil: The weather, except for the loud thunder, has been so very nice!

Atlas: You are correct, Phil. What could be better?

Phil: Oh, finding a forever home for each of us?

Buffie: That would certainly be nicer than the best of weather!

Harley: Since it’s so nice, and we are all here, let’s have some fun.

Buffie: Yes! What do you all do for a good time?

Candy: Besides doing our best to impress visitors, I guess we like games.

Atlas: I have an idea! I’ll start a poem, and then one of you adds a line, OK?

Phil: I’m ready. Go ahead and start, Atlas.

Atlas: OK. How about this: Roses are red, and I don’t like to roam,

Phil: All ARF cats here, would sure like a home.

Buffie: Laps, petting, purring and love,

Cuddles: We might like a dog, and even a dove.

Don: A furever home is what we need,

Pepper: A place to call ours is desired indeed!

Whiskers: Hey! That was pretty good.

Don: It was, but we could cut right to the point.

Candy: Do you mean a shorter, more effective poem?

Harley: I think so, and here it is: Roses are red, violets are blue. Now come and adopt us.

Candy: I guess that says it all!

Be sure to keep up with the animal antics of “Days of our Nine Lives” each week. And please stop in to say hello to the entire adoptable cast at the ARF House, 26890 Highway 243. ARF is open Saturdays 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and during the week by appointment. Please call 951-659-1122.

Creature Corner is sponsored by Sandi Mathers.