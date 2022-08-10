Idyllwild Fire

The Idyllwild Fire Protection District responded to these calls from Monday to Sunday, Aug. 1 to 7. (IFPD has a new system of reporting and is working to include times in its logs.)

• Aug. 1 — Public service assist. Maranatha Dr.

• Aug. 2 — Traffic crash, no injuries. Circle Drive and River Drive.

• Aug. 2 — Public service. Cougar Rd.

• Aug. 2 — Public service. Cougar Rd.

• Aug. 2 — Public service. Maranatha Dr.

• Aug. 2 — Public service assist, Maranatha Dr.

• Aug. 3 — EMS call, advanced life support, Village Center Dr.

• Aug. 3 — Medical assist, Village Center Dr.

• Aug. 3 — Public service assist, Cougar Rd.

• Aug. 4 — EMS call, advanced life support, Idyllbrook Dr.

• Aug. 4 — Forest, woods or wildland fire, Yreka High School.

• Aug. 4 — Ring or jewelry removal, Maranatha Dr.

• Aug. 5 — EMS call, advanced life support, Maranatha Dr.

Riverside County Fire/Cal Fire log

The Riverside County Fire Department/Cal Fire responded to these recent dispatches from Monday to Sunday, Aug. 1 to 7.

Pine Cove

• Aug. 2 — Sick person, 6:08 a.m.

• Aug. 2 — Fire, false alarm, 11:53 a.m.

• Aug. 2 — Fire assist, 1:36 p.m.

• Aug. 3 — Vegetation fire, 4:20 p.m.

• Aug. 3 — Unknown medicdal, 10:27 p.m.

• Aug. 4 — Breathing problems, 4:33 a.m.

• Aug. 4 — Public assist, flooding, 3:53 p.m.

• Aug. 5 — Traffic crash, 3:02 p.m.

Garner Valley

Pinyon

• Aug. 1 — Vegetation fire, 7:48 p.m.

• Aug. 2 — Unknown medical, 12:55 p.m.

• Aug. 2 — Fire assist, 1:36 p.m.

• Aug. 2 — Sick person, 1:53 p.m.

• Aug. 5 — Diabetic problems, 4:54 a.m.

Sheriff’s log

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Hemet Station responded to the following calls Saturday to Friday, July 30 to Aug. 5.

Idyllwild

July 30 — Assist other department, 9:05 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• July 30 — Danger to self/other, 11:30 p.m. 54000 block of Pine Crest Ave. Report taken.

• July 31 — Suspicious circumstance, 11:13 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 1 — Suspicious person, 1:19 p.m. Rim Rock Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 1 — Noise complaint, 5:04 p.m. Fir St. Unfounded.

• Aug. 1 — Noise complaint, 6:06 p.m. Daryll Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 2 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 12:13 p.m. Country Club Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 2 — Shots fired, 7:14 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 2 — Assist other department, 8:01 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 3 — Assist other department, 3:02 a.m. 26000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 3 — Check the welfare, 3:54 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 3 — Assist other department, 9:41 a.m. Village Center Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 3 — Public assist, 12:09 p.m. 53000 block of Tollgate Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 3 — Public disturbance, 12:19 p.m. Cassler Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 3 — Area check, 1:37 p.m. Green Oaks Ct. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 3 — Public disturbance, 6:41 p.m. Village Center Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 3 — Suspicious person, 10:50 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 3 — Suspicious person, 10:53 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 4 — Suspicious person, 9:31 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 4 — Check the welfare, 5:04 p.m. 25000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 4 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 7:35 p.m. Village Center Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 4 — Check the welfare, 9:31 p.m. 26000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 4 — Suspicious person, 9:49 p.m. 25000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 5 — Check the welfare, 10:27 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

Mountain Center

• July 30 — Alarm call, 6:36 a.m. 56000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 3 — Alarm call, 6:06 a.m. 53000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 3 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 4:23 p.m. 29000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 3 — Assist other department, 4:34 p.m. 29000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 4 — Alarm call, 6:58 a.m. 53000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Handled by deputy.

Pine Cove

• July 31 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 2:16 p.m. 22000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• July 31 — Man down, 2:26 p.m. 23000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 2 — Parking violation, 6:47 p.m. Address undefined. Report taken.

• Aug. 5 — Alarm call, 3:03 p.m. Oates Ln. Handled by deputy.

Pine Meadows

Garner Valley

• Aug. 1 — 911 call, 12:28 p.m. Pimlico Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 3 — Alarm call, 4:21 p.m. Butterfly Peak Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 5 — Danger to self/other, 10:08 a.m. Pathfinder Rd. Report taken.

Poppet Flats/Twin Pines

• July 30 — Unlawful entry, 11:17 p.m. Deer Trl. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 3 — Suspicious vehicle, 3:40 p.m. Keyes Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 4 — Alarm call, 9:18 p.m. Soboba Rd. Handled by deputy.

San Bernardino

National Forest

• July 30 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 3:52 p.m. 56000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Handled by deputy.

• July 30 — Civil dispute, 8:14 p.m. Apple Canyon Rd. Handled by deputy.

• July 31 —Public assist, 1:25 a.m. 56000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Handled by deputy.

• July 31 — Follow-up, 5:44 a.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• July 31 —Area check, 8:12 p.m. 56000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 2 — Civil dispute, 5:16 p.m. Apple Canyon Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 2 — Fraud, 8:14 p.m. 56000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Report taken.

• Aug. 2 — Suspicious circumstance, 8:18 p.m. 47000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 5 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 1 p.m. Doe Canyon Rd. Handled by deputy.