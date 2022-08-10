The Associates of the Idyllwild Arts Foundation held the annual meeting Sunday, July 31 at Nelson Dining Hall on the Idyllwild Arts campus.

The Associates presented a $10,000 check to Idyllwild Arts President Pamela Jordan for the Idyllwild Arts Academy and Summer Program Scholarship Fund. This is the second $10,000 donation made in the month of July 2022.

With a theme of a summer fiesta, the Associates enjoyed dinner and the music of ScAtLiSh, and continued fundraising efforts with a live auction, silent auction and giving tree.

The Associates elected officers Michael Slocum, president; Patrick Reitz, vice president; Terry Casella, vice president of Finance; Barbara Kinoshita, vice president of Membership; Lee Van Slyke, recording secretary; and Anne Erikson, correspondence secretary.

The newly approved board of directors is:

Jeffrey Dvorak, ex-officio

Class of 2023

Jorgine Brause

Barbara Keane

Thomas Kluzak

Thom Wallace

Class of 2024

Lynnda Hart

Marilyn Kemple

Diane Polakoff

Julie Roy

Class of 2025

Linda Anderson

Nam Joo Kim

Linda Rider