Idyllwild Fire

The Idyllwild Fire Protection District responded to these calls from Monday to Sunday, Aug. 15 to 21. (IFPD has a new system of reporting that does not include times in its logs.)

• Aug. 15 — Walk-in emergency medical service, provide advanced life support.

• Aug. 15 — EMS, provide ALS. Roble Dr.

• Aug. 16 — EMS, treat & release. Highway 74.

• Aug. 16 — Walk-in EMS, treat & release.

• Aug. 16 — EMS, treat & release. Oakwood Dr.

• Aug. 17 — Good intent call. Riverside County Playground Rd.

• Aug. 17 — Walk-in public service assist.

• Aug. 18 — EMS call, provide ALS. Crestview Dr.

• Aug. 18 — EMS call, transport by non-fire agency. Oak Knoll Dr.

• Aug. 18 — Walk-in public service assist.

• Aug. 18 — Rescue or EMS standby. Red Hill Truck Trail.

• Aug. 19 — EMS, transport. Double View Dr.

• Aug. 19 — Walk-in EMS, treat & release.

• Aug. 19 — Walk-in public service.

• Aug. 20 — Assist police or other governmental agency. Marian View Dr.

• Aug. 20 — Walk-in EMS call, provide ALS.

• Aug. 20 — Traffic crash with injuries. Hwy. 243

• Aug. 20 — Public service. Marian View Dr.

Riverside County Fire/Cal Fire log

The Riverside County Fire Department/Cal Fire responded to these recent dispatches from Monday to Sunday, Aug. 15 to 21.

Pine Cove

• Aug. 15 — Seizures, 7:01 a.m.

• Aug. 15 — Unknown medical, 8:25 p.m.

• Aug. 16 — Vegetation fire, 4:49 p.m.

• Aug. 16 — Fall, 8:22 p.m.

• Aug. 17 — Fire, false alarm, 4:07 p.m.

• Aug. 17 — Cardiac arrest, 6:55 p.m.

• Aug. 18 — Traffic crash, 8:50 a.m.

• Aug. 21 — Traffic crash, 10:27 p.m.

Garner Valley

• Aug. 15 — Sick person, 3:25 p.m.

• Aug. 15 — Sick person, 4:12 p.m.

• Aug. 15 — Sick person 4:28 p.m.

• Aug. 16 — Hemorrhage, 2:13 a.m.

• Aug. 16 — Diabetic problems, 6:32 a.m.

• Aug. 16 — Fire, false alarm, 9:23 p.m.

• Aug. 18 — Fall, 9:42 a.m.

• Aug. 18 — Breathing problems, 11:04 p.m.

• Aug. 19 — Allergies, 8:06 p.m.

• Aug. 20 — Allergies, 4:02 p.m.

Pinyon

• Aug. 15 — Traffic crash, ejection, 10 a.m.

• Aug. 15 — Sick person, 11:30 a.m.

• Aug. 15 — Abdominal pain, 1:03 p.m.

• Aug. 15 — Other, referral/relay, 2:40 p.m.

• Aug. 17 — Seizures, 11:57 a.m.

• Aug. 17 — Fire, false alarm, 4:07 p.m.

• Aug. 18 — Public assist, 6:38 p.m.

• Aug. 21 — Traffic crash, 10:27 p.m.

Sheriff’s log

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Hemet Station responded to the following calls Saturday to Friday, Aug. 13 to Aug. 19.

Idyllwild

• Aug. 14 — Assist other department, 12:23 a.m. 25000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 14 — Harassing phone calls, 12:27 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 14 — Parking violation, 2:32 p.m. Cedar St. Report taken.

• Aug. 14 — Noise complaint, 9:02 p.m. Daryll Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 15 — Noise complaint, 12:08 a.m. Daryll Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 15 — Area check, 7:33 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 15 — Area check, 4:12 p.m. 26000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 15 — Danger to self/other, 4:16 p.m. 53000 block of Doubleview Dr. Report taken.

• Aug. 16 — Suspicious vehicle, 8:54 a.m. Address undefined. Report taken.

• Aug. 17 — Emergency notification, 1:03 a.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 17 — Harassing phone calls, 7:57 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 18 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 10:28 a.m. Village Center Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 18 — Public assist, 11 a.m. N. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 18 — Alarm call, 9:47 p.m. 53000 block of Pine Crest Ave. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 19 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 10:41 a.m. N. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 19 — Suspect info, 5:07 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 19 — Suspicious circumstance, 7:28 p.m. 25000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

Mountain Center

• Aug. 15 — Alarm call, 6:33 a.m. 53000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Handled by deputy.

Pine Cove

• Aug. 15 — Trespassing, 5:35 p.m. 23000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 17 — Shots fired, 1:20 p.m. Deer Path Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 17 — Unattended death, 6:55 p.m. Address withheld. Report taken.

• Aug. 19 — Assist other department, 12:40 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

Pine Meadows

Garner Valley

• Aug. 8 — Follow-up, 1:42 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 13 — Petty theft, 4:46 p.m. Donna Mae Pl. Report taken.

• Aug. 18 — Suspicious circumstance, 5:50 a.m. Gold Shot Creek Rd. Handled by deputy.

Poppet Flats / Twin Pines

• Aug. 13 — Public assist, 2:04 p.m. Lynx St. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 16 — Off road vehicle, 7:58 p.m. 46000 block of Poppet Flats Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 18 — Shots fired, 10:17 p.m. Cryer Dr. Report taken.

San Bernardino

National Forest

• Aug. 13 — Lost hiker, 12:24 a.m. Address undefined. Unfounded.

• Aug. 13 — Public disturbance, 2:48 a.m. 56000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 13 — Alarm call, 9:06 a.m. Temecula Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 13 — Narcotics, 11:40 a.m. Manzanita Mountain Ln. Unfounded.

• Aug. 13 — Noise complaint, 3:36 p.m. Temecula Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 14 — Alarm call, 7:17 a.m. Temecula Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 15 — Disoriented subject, 7:46 p.m. 23000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 16 — Alarm call, 7:39 a.m. Temecula Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 16 — Alarm call, 5:58 p.m. Box Elder St. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 17 — Alarm call, 5:11 a.m. Temecula Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 17 — Assist other department, 9:13 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 18 — Unknown trouble, 12:16 p.m. Tripp Flats Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 18 — Alarm call, 11:49 p.m. Temecula Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 19 — Check the welfare, 12:51 p.m. 56000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Handled by deputy.