Final push for local STR control

Dear Editor:

Every week the TC publishes the logs from the sheriff and fire departments. It’s called “News of Record” but I’ve always found it sadly lacking in detail. Well, if you’ve found those reports to be somewhat minimal, then here’s one report you can sink your teeth into.

Sept. 3, 10:28 p.m.: Called into Riverside County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) with a noise complaint at 248XX Marion Ridge Dr. A short-term rental (STR) (party) noise complaint.

11:31 p.m.: A deputy calls to ask me if the problem is still ongoing. I tell him no, but thank you for following up. The noise had ended.

12:49 a.m.: (It’s now Sept. 4.) I send another video of the noisy neighbors to the owners.

12:51 a.m.: RCSD is called again because now noise is coming from my STR neighbor on the other side at 248YY Marion Ridge Dr. Before that I had notified the property owner (who resides in San Diego) along with a video showing smoking, drinking and noise taking place out on their deck. 12:15 a.m. they text back that the renter has been informed they are creating a noise problem.

12:53 a.m.: The owners text back that they will follow up again.

1 a.m.: Another video is sent.

1:06 a.m.: Owners text back again to say guests told them they will stay inside and be quiet.

1:20 a.m.: Guests are once again outside talking, smoking and drinking.

1:24 a.m.: I receive another text from the owner saying they contacted the renters again who have agreed to be quiet (again).

1:27 a.m.: Deputy arrives. Goes to the front door, no one answers. Deputy then proceeds to the back yard where the guests are smoking, drinking and partying once again. He tells them to come to the front door to talk. He warns them that if he has to return they will be cited. Quiet ensues, but I don’t sleep a wink from the stresses associated with chasing quiet.

Idyllwild, this is our last chance. Contact all of our county supervisors and push them that “all STRs in the zip code 92549 must be hosted.” Because if you don’t think that what happened that night to me can’t happen to you, then think again.

Call this week. Help get STRs under control in our town. Call. It’s important.

Mark Dean

Pine Cove

Scary STR moment in Pine Cove

Dear Editor:

On Saturday, Sept 3, my wife and I noticed a huge cloud of thick smoke wafting over our property in Pine Cove. Our neighbors below had already seen it and called the fire department.

Firefighters arrived and visited the STR above us located a couple of hundred feet away on Walters Drive. The guests there informed them they had had trouble with the barbecue. The situation was assessed and the fire department left.

The next day while walking my dog on the small fire road that splits our two properties, I discovered the attached pyrotechnic smoke bomb package. Upon alerting the STR owners who then checked their security cameras, they confirmed a smoke bomb was used as part of a photoshoot at about 6:30 p.m. that Saturday. Why they didn’t confirm this earlier of their own accord after the fire department was called is a mystery.

Despite this, the owners are accepting no responsibility, which is not surprising, as they have consistently made our lives hell for two years.

Obviously, I alerted the fire department of this new information, although I reckon they are just a tad busy fighting the mighty blaze down the Hill, so I have not spoken to the original responding fireman yet.

This could have literally destroyed the town. We are on a private road with no easy access and the fire truck took several minutes to get up it. How long do we wait until this goes the wrong way?

This is madness. You have seas of people who have zero understanding of the environment we are in, occupying houses without any kind of safety net. Hotels have staff on site who can prevent things like this. STRs do not. You all know it is only a matter of time.

Something needs to be done and it needs to be done now.

Jayson Matthews

Pine Cove