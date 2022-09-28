Chelsea Walsh, 33, and Gavin Escobar, 31, both of Huntington Beach, have been identified as the rock climbers who died Wednesday, Sept. 28.

The Riverside County Coroner's Office listed the time of injury of 12:21 p.m. and time of death of 1:18 p.m. for both climbers.

Riverside County Fire Department reported at 12:25 p.m. that it was unable to access two injured rock climbers on Tahquitz Rock.

"Rescuers made access to the location of the victims, both victims perished at the scene," according to the fire department.