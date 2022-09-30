IDYLLWILD, CA (September 6, 2022) What does October in Idyllwild offer?

First of all, prismatic autumn colors with hues of red, yellow and gold, celestial symphonic breezes through our shady forests, fresh mountain air, stunning scenery and adventure on our trails and rocks.

Secondly, on October 8, 2022, the Art Alliance of Idyllwild celebrates its 24th annual Art Walk & Wine Tasting event. Share in the magic that takes art and wine to new heights, actually to a height of 5,413 feet in elevation, as our mile high mountain community welcomes over a thousand art and wine lovers. We are featuring 18 of California’s premier wineries with tastings of their award-winning wines at pouring stations from one end of town to the other.

This year’s wineries include:

Baily Vineyards & Winery

Beach House Winery

Brick Barn Wine Estate

Cougar Vineyards & Winery

Danza del Sol Winery

Falkner Winery

Foot Path Winery

Masia de la Vinya

Maurice Car’rie Winery

Middle Ridge Winery

Miramonte Winery

Oak Mountain Winery

Shadow Mountain Vineyards

Shadow Run Vineyards

Thacher Winery and Vineyard

Wien Family Cellars

Start your Idyllwild adventure at 11am by visiting our Art Galleries and Artist Booths. Idyllwild has been inspiring artists for decades. Its natural beauty and serenity stimulate the flow of creativity. Admire their work and take home an original masterpiece to grace your home. With over 25 artists, there is something to everyone’s taste: paintings, ceramics, jewelry, mixed media, photographs, furniture, sculptures, hand-painted wine glasses, assemblage art, books, greeting cards and so much more. Get your Christmas shopping done early!

With azure skies, painted deer sculptures and the scent of pine, Idyllwild provides the perfect setting to enjoy live music and wine at the pouring stations throughout town, from 2-5pm. Nibble on cheese, crackers, and grapes along the way. We can boast that our local musicians are world class and provide a talented range of styles and genres. We offer free shuttles and maps so that you may experience all that the event has to offer.

Tickets for AAI members are $40 per person and $45 for the public. The price increases to $50 on the day of the event if we have any tickets to sell. Last year, the event sold out. On the day, you call at “AAI Central” in Idy Park in the middle of town to get your wrist band commemorative wine glass and gift bag.

The AAI is a non-profit and this fundraising event supports art education, art scholarships, public art projects, judged art exhibitions, artist workshops and art-related grants.

Why not make a weekend of it? Stay at one of our inns or vacation rentals, delight in gourmet dishes at our restaurants and seek out unique gifts at our boutique shops. With family and pet-friendly trails, you’ll want to experience nature first-hand and relish the scenic, friendly community that is Idyllwild.

For more information and to purchase your Art Walk & Wine Tasting tickets online, visit www.artinidyllwild.org