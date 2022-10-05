75 years ago - 1947

Postmaster Harry Wendelken lamented, “There’s Idyllwilds all over the country, and all the mail for the other Idyllwilds comes to this station.”

70 years ago - 1952

Wilma Chapman was conscientious about the change to standard time. She set her clock resolutely and hopped into bed. In the darkness of dawn, she mustered out Ken to report to his Forest Service duties. He staggered forth surprised to find nobody around. It was two hours later when he discovered that Wilma had set the clock ahead and he had risen at 4 a.m.

65 years ago - 1957

A county survey crew completed routing of a possible hiking and riding trail around Idyllwild. The survey was requested by the Izaak Walton League as a solution to the trail problems caused by loss of rights-of-way and increased paving. Howard Loy, club member, was in charge of aiding secure rights-of-way for the trail. (The trail is now the Ernie Maxwell Scenic Trail.)

60 years ago - 1962

Thundershowers ended a three-month drought in the area. Rain measuring 0.88 inches fell on Idyllwild, bringing smiles to residents.

55 years ago - 1967

Public Health notified the Idyllwild County Service Area that a rabies vaccination clinic was being held at Town Hall.

50 years ago - 1972

Polly’s Honey Bear Restaurant on North Circle Drive received a liquor license from the State Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

45 years ago - 1977

More than 80 children participated in pie eating, biggest gum bubble, cracker-whistling and other contests at the first Community Kids Day. Co-sponsored by Town Hall and the Lions Club, the event was held at the Idyllwild County Park.

40 years ago - 1982

After voting the previous week to direct the project engineers to stop work on the Idyllwild-area sewer project, members of the San Jacinto Mountain Area Water Study Agency rescinded the motion. They had been advised by an attorney that the work stoppage might jeopardize the entire federal grant funding.

35 years ago - 1987

No problems were reported on the Hill following an earthquake that measured 6.1 and shook the entire southland.

30 years ago - 1992

Lake Fulmor was emptied completely for maintenance and restoration projects. The lake was to remain without water for about six weeks.

25 years ago - 1997

Richard Greenwood of Community Lumber of Idyllwild announced a clearinghouse/bulletin board service. The project put contractors and builders who generate scrap wood together with people who want free firewood. The bulletin board was located on the front desk of Community Lumber. The service was part of the Idyllwild company’s ongoing efforts for community recycling.

20 years ago - 2002

Because of the looming threat of wildfires, the U.S. Forest Service closed most of the forest’s public lands.

15 years ago - 2007

Not just some cash, but the entire register was taken from The Bread Basket Restaurant overnight. The register was more valuable than the $100 left inside.

10 years ago - 2012

This year marked the 15th Art Alliance of Idyllwild Art Walk and Wine Tasting event, sponsored this year by Idyllwild’s Middle Ridge Winery. With cheeses, appitizers and wares coming from more than 15 California wineries, people visited from as far away as San Diego and Los Angeles.

5 years ago - 2017

Idyllwild School again led the Hemet Unified School District’s performance on the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress.

1 year ago - 2021

At its late Sept. meeting, the Riverside County Board of Supervisors approved the first phase for the Idyllwild and San Jacinto Mountains Emergency Outdoor Warning System and Travelers’ Information Stations.