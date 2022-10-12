Idyllwild Fire

The Idyllwild Fire Protection District responded to these calls from Sunday to Saturday, Oct. 2 to 8.

• Oct. 2 — Carbon monoxide detector, no CO. Marian View Dr.

• Oct. 2 — Walk-in EMS, transport.

• Oct. 2 — EMS, treat & release. Hwy. 243.

• Oct. 2 — Natural vegetation fire. Deerfoot Ln.

• Oct. 2 — EMS rescue. Pine Crest Ave.

• Oct. 3 — Dispatched & canceled en route. Sylvan Way.

• Oct. 3 —Walk-in EMS.

• Oct. 3 —Walk-in EMS, transport.

• Oct. 4 — Forest, woods or wildland fire. Location not reported.

• Oct. 5 — EMS call, basic life support. Double View Dr.

• Oct. 5 — Walk-in EMS, treat & release.

• Oct. 7 — Public service assist. Idyllmont Rd.

• Oct. 8 — EMS, transport. Riverside County Playground Rd.

• Oct. 8 — Traffic crash with injuries. Hwy. 74

• Oct. 8 — Public service assist. Deerfoot Ln.

Riverside County Fire/Cal Fire log

The Riverside County Fire Department/Cal Fire responded to these recent dispatches from Monday to Sunday, Oct. 3 to 9.

Pine Cove

• Oct 3 — Sick person, 2:41 p.m.

• Oct. 3 — Fall, 2:50 p.m.

• Oct. 3 — Intentional overdose, 4:14 p.m.

• Oct. 4 — Assist with fire, 7:18 a.m.

• Oct. 4 — Sick person, 10:19 a.m.

• Oct. 5 — Public assist, 12:56 a.m.

• Oct. 5 — Diabetic problems, 1:35 p.m.

• Oct. 6 — Chest pain, 4:59 p.m.

• Oct. 9 — Seizures, 6:37 a.m.

• Oct. 9 — Allergies, 10 a.m.

Garner Valley

• Oct. 3 — Breathing problems, 11:37 a.m.

• Oct. 4 — Assist with fire, 7:18 a.m.

• Oct. 5 — Vegetation fire, 1:15 p.m.

• Oct. 5 — Vehicle vs. motorcycle, 6:57 p.m.

• Oct. 6 — Stroke, 11:42 a.m.

• Oct. 8 — Traffic crash, 6:34 p.m.

• Oct. 8 — Traumatic injuries, 7:53 p.m.

• Oct. 8 — Traffic crash, 9:56 a.m.

• Oct. 9 — Fire, false alarm, 7:01 p.m.

Pinyon

No reports given.

Sheriff’s log

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Hemet Station responded to the following calls Saturday to Friday, Oct. 1 to 7.

Idyllwild

• Oct. 3 — Assist other department, 02:26 a.m. 55000 block of S. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 3 — Alarm call, 1:10 p.m. Lodge Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 3 — Alarm call, 7:30 p.m. 52000 Block of Doubleview Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 3 — Unknown trouble, 10:01 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 4 — Trespassing, 2:29 p.m. Ridgeview Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 5 — Vehicle theft, 10:23 a.m. Address undefined. Unfounded.

• Oct. 5 — Assist other department, 12:30 p.m. 53000 block of Doubleview Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 5 — Suspicious person, 3:11 p.m. Scenic Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 5 — Area check, 3:36 p.m. Daryll Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 5 — Danger to self/other, 5:49 p.m. N. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 6 — Suspicious circumstance, 4:11 a.m. N. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 6 — Public disturbance, 9:06 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 6 — Suspicious vehicle, 3:50 p.m. N. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 6 — Trespassing, 8:43 p.m. 26000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 7 — Suspicious circumstance, 10:49 a.m. 53000 block of Toll Gate Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 7 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 3:01 p.m. Scenic Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 7 — Public disturbance, 8:55 p.m. 27000 block of Saunders Meadow Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 7 — Area check, 9:41 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 7 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 11:21 p.m. 54000 block of S. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 8 — Public intoxication, 5:15 a.m. 54000 block of Village Center Dr. Arrest made.

• Oct. 8 — Alarm call, 11:51 a.m. Humber Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 8 — Vicious dog, 2:11 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 8 — Suspicious person, 2:16 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 8 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 5:45 p.m. Riverside County Playground Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 8 — Public assist, 8:03 p.m. 25000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 9 — Area check, 12:03 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 9 — Narcotics, 5:32 p.m. Village Center Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 9 — Public disturbance, 6:02 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 9 — Miscellaneous criminal, 6:37 p.m. 53000 block of Tollgate Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 9 — Follow-up, 7:26 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 10 — Alarm call, 7:17 a.m. N. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 10 — Alarm call, 8:57 a.m. 53000 block of Pine Crest Ave. Handled by deputy.

Mountain Center

• Oct. 6 — Assist other department, 12:20 p.m. 52000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Handled by deputy..

Pine Cove

• Oct. 3 — Trespassing, 7:25 a.m. Cascade Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 3 — Overdose, 4:29 p.m. 52000 block of Sylvan Way. Report taken.

• Oct. 4 — Open door, 10:54 a.m. Silver Fir Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 4 — Unknown trouble, 3:22 p.m. 52000 block of Pine Cove Rd. Arrest made.

San Bernardino

National Forest

• Oct. 3 — Trespassing, 9:04 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 4 — Suicide threat, 2:24 a.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 4 — 911 call from business, 12:10 p.m. 70000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 4 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 4:17 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 4 — Assist other department, 8:27 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 8 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 10:09 a.m. Apple Canyon Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 8 — Suspicious circumstance, 12:42 p.m. 56000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Report taken.

• Oct. 8 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 2:52 p.m. 56000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 8 — Burglary, 3:49 p.m. 23000 block of Hwy. 243. Report taken.

• Oct. 8 — Alarm call, 4:45 p.m. 23000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 9 — Battery, 4:02 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 9 — Assist other department, 4:43 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.