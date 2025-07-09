Lisa Lynn and The Broken Hallelujahs headline second night of Summer Concert Series

Next week End of the Innocence brings tribute to classic rock songwriters

Idyllwild’s free Summer Concert Series continues tonight, July 10, with Series favorites Lisa Lynn and the Broken Hallelujahs, and In the Pocket opening. Next week, on July 17, the series will welcome End of the Innocence, with The Auroras opening.

The Broken Hallelujahs focus on women in country music, or what leader Lisa Lynn Morgan likes to call “southern fried, y’all-ternative rock and soul… rootsy, bluesy, swingy Americana.” Morgan was born and raised in the Southern California Desert, and the band considers the Coachella valley their playground. They are repeat winners of the Coachella Valley Music Award for Best Country Artist/Band, and have become

In the Pocket is one of Idyllwild’s go-to groups for danceable modern roots and R&B.

End of the Innocence is presently on a national tour titled Eagle Wings and More. Their Manager, Penny Green tells us the show includes material from their tribute to the music of songwriters Don Henly and Glenn Frey, both with the Eagles and as solo artists, but also covers Paul McCartney and Wings, Neil Diamond, Kenny Loggins, and Dan Fogelberg. Green points with pride to an endorsement the tour has received from the Fogelberg Foundation.

The band recreates the magic of classic album rock with spot-on arrangements, great musicianship. and vocals that will take you back. Green adds that the show is packed with the artists’ “chart topping hits, and the audience will know every song.” Spontaneous sing-alongs break out every where End of the Innocence plays.

The Auroras bring a fun and danceable mix of blues, rock, bluegrass and Indie music.

Each year, Series founder Ken Dahleen brings the best working tribute artists from the region to Idyllwild for unforgettable evenings of music. This will be the Series 26th year, and the concerts have had the Butterfield Amphitheater for a home since 2019.

The Summer Concert Series is free and open to all, supported entirely by donations from the community. This year’s budget for nine concerts is $49,275, with $33,700 already raised. Contributions, checks payable to “Idyllwild Summer concert Org” may be sent to PO Box 1542, Idyllwild CA 92549, or call (760)413-4638.

Music begins at 6 p.m., with headliners taking the stage at 7 p.m. Butterfield Amphitheater, 54201 Ridgeview Dr