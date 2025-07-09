Lisa Lynn and The Broken Hallelujahs headline second night of Summer Concert Series

ByMichael Ferro Reading Time: 2 minutes

Next week End of the Innocence brings tribute to classic rock songwriters

Idyllwild’s free Summer Concert Series continues tonight, July 10, with Series favorites Lisa Lynn and the Broken Hallelujahs, and In the Pocket opening. Next week, on July 17, the series will welcome End of the Innocence, with The Auroras opening.

The Broken Hallelujahs focus on women in country music, or what leader Lisa Lynn Morgan likes to call “southern fried, y’all-ternative rock and soul… rootsy, bluesy, swingy Americana.” Morgan was born and raised in the Southern California Desert, and the band considers the Coachella valley their playground. They are repeat winners of the Coachella Valley Music Award for Best Country Artist/Band, and have become

In the Pocket is one of Idyllwild’s go-to groups for danceable modern roots and R&B.

End of the Innocence is presently on a national tour titled Eagle Wings and More. Their Manager, Penny Green tells us the show includes material from their tribute to the music of songwriters Don Henly and Glenn Frey, both with the Eagles and as solo artists, but also covers Paul McCartney and Wings, Neil Diamond, Kenny Loggins, and Dan Fogelberg. Green points with pride to an endorsement the tour has received from the Fogelberg Foundation.

The band recreates the magic of classic album rock with spot-on arrangements, great musicianship. and vocals that will take you back. Green adds that the show is packed with the artists’ “chart topping hits, and the audience will know every song.” Spontaneous sing-alongs break out every where End of the Innocence plays.

The Auroras bring a fun and danceable mix of blues, rock, bluegrass and Indie music.

Each year, Series founder Ken Dahleen brings the best working tribute artists from the region to Idyllwild for unforgettable evenings of music. This will be the Series 26th year, and the concerts have had the Butterfield Amphitheater for a home since 2019.

The Summer Concert Series is free and open to all, supported entirely by donations from the community. This year’s budget for nine concerts is $49,275, with $33,700 already raised. Contributions, checks payable to “Idyllwild Summer concert Org” may be sent to PO Box 1542, Idyllwild CA 92549, or call (760)413-4638.

Music begins at 6 p.m., with headliners taking the stage at 7 p.m. Butterfield Amphitheater, 54201 Ridgeview Dr

Similar Posts

Registrar responds to grand jury report

By Reading Time: 2 minutes

In April, the Riverside County Grand Jury delivered a report critical of the county’s Registrar of Voters Office’s preparation and conduct of the November 2015 election. The grand jury visited seven different polling places in the county. In its response, which the Board of Supervisors approved in late July, the registrar agreed to change some…

Idyllwild citizen scientists equipped to find flying squirrel

By Reading Time: 3 minutes

About 20 people volunteered to be “citizen scientists” in order to assess whether a flying squirrel population still exists in the San Jacinto Mountains. Brian Gibson of the San Diego Natural History Museum was at the Idyllwild Nature Center Saturday to describe the project and distribute cameras to local residents interested in participating. A few…

Possible heavy rain on Hill, Cranston Fire areas may incur dangerous runoff

By Reading Time: 2 minutes

Riverside County has issued a warning of possible scattered heavy rain in the Cranston Fire area. Residents and travelers should be careful and cautious this afternoon and through Friday, Aug. 17. At 3:40 p.m., the National Weather Service reported the heaviest rainfall had occurred near Highway 74 in the Garner Valley area, or about 5…

State’s Gun Violence Restraining Order law

ByIdyllwild Town Crier Reading Time: 2 minutes

While it’s normally the happiest time of the year for many Californians, the holiday season can turn into a tragedy as firearm violence is more likely to occur than any other time of the year. As California continues to lead the way in protecting children and loved ones from gun violence, the California Governor’s Office…