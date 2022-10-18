University of California, Davis researchers want to hear Idyllwild-Pine Cove residents’ perspectives on wildfire issues in California. The information will be used to protect the community from wildfire by sharing opinions and experiences at https://linktr.ee/ucdwildfire.

The responses will inform local leaders and policymakers of the landscape and community values, guiding solutions to reduce the impact of wildfire and bolstering resilience for everyone.

The project involves two surveys: one about wildfire risk and the other about wildfire messaging. The surveys should take 15 to 20 minutes to complete. Responses are kept strictly confidential, and everyone can be entered in a drawing to win an iPad or a $25 gift card.

Participants must be at least 18 years old. For questions, contact Emily Schlickman at [email protected]