At 10:20 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, Riverside County Sheriff's deputies from the Hemet Station were dispatched to the 565700 block of E. Highway 74 reference a baby not breathing, according to Sgt. Wendy Brito-Gonzalez.

She said "paramedics performed life-saving measures on scene but they were unsuccessful and the baby was pronounced deceased. There were no obvious signs of trauma or foul play and the Coroner took over the investigation. The investigation is ongoing."

Eyewitnesses said what appeared to be a private school bus being used as living quarters was cordoned off with caution tape in the Lake Hemet parking lot.

No further information was available.