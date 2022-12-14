Idyllwild Fire

The Idyllwild Fire Protection District responded to these calls from Sunday to Saturday, Dec. 4 to 10.

• Dec. 4 — EMS. Pine Crest Ave.

• Dec. 5 — EMS, basic life support. Hwy. 243 and Pine Crest Ave.

• Dec. 5 — EMS, transport. Hwy. 243 and Pine Crest Ave.

• Dec. 5 — Walk-in EMS, treat & release.

• Dec. 5 — EMS, treat & release. Tollgate Rd.

• Dec. 6 — EMS call, BLS. Fern Valley Rd.

• Dec. 6 — EMS call, BLS. Idyllbrook Dr.

• Dec. 6 — Walk-in EMS, BLS.

• Dec. 6 — EMS, transport. Village Center Dr.

• Dec. 8 — EMS. Saunders Meadow Rd.

• Dec. 8 — Walk-in EMS, transport.

• Dec. 8 — EMS, treat & release. Fern Valley Rd.

• Dec. 9 — EMS. Hwy. 74

• Dec. 9 — EMS, treat & release. Middle Ridge Dr.

• Dec. 9 — Public service assist. Hwy. 243.

Riverside County Fire/Cal Fire log

The Riverside County Fire Department/Cal Fire responded to these recent dispatches from Sunday to Sunday, Dec. 4 to 11.

Pine Cove

• Dec. 8 — Fire, false alarm, 1:48 p.m.

• Dec. 9 — Sick person, 10:27 a.m.

• Dec. 10 — Fire, false alarm, 4:33 p.m.

• Dec. 11 — Assault, 1:11 p.m.

• Dec. 11 — Traffic crash, 4:26 p.m.

• Dec. 11 — Abdominal pain, 8:43 p.m.

Garner Valley

• Dec. 4 — Fall, 3:32 p.m.

• Dec. 5 — Breathing problems, 7:16 a.m.

• Dec. 6 — Breathing problems, 8:32 a.m.

• Dec. 6 — Fire, false alarm, 12:45 p.m.

• Dec. 8 — Structure fire, 6:12 p.m.

• Dec. 9 — Breathing problems, 3:27 p.m.

Pinyon

• Dec. 8 — Fainting, 11:57 a.m.

• Dec. 9 — Traffic crash, 3:45 p.m.

Sheriff’s log

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Hemet Station responded to the following calls Monday to Sunday, Dec. 5 to 11.

Idyllwild

• Dec. 5 — Alarm call, 3:28 a.m. Pine Dell Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 5 — Alarm call, 6:59 a.m. 52000 block of Doubleview Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 5 — Alarm call, 8 a.m. 52000 block of Doubleview Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 5 — Alarm call, 10:05 a.m. 52000 block of Doubleview Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 5 — Trespassing, 10:43 a.m. Hemstreet Pl. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 5 — Alarm call, 10:57 a.m. Pine Dell Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 5 — Trespassing, 11:29 a.m. Hemstreet Pl. Unfounded.

• Dec. 5 — Alarm call, 11:48 a.m. Cedar St. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 5 — Public disturbance, 4:22 p.m. 26000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 5 — Trespassing, 4:41 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 5 — Follow-up, 6:14 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 5 — Check the welfare, 6:36 p.m. 54000 block of Pine Crest Ave. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 5 — Danger to self/other, 8 p.m. Address undefined. Report taken.

• Dec. 6 — Check the welfare, 7:35 a.m. Delano Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 6 — Public intoxication, 9:40 a.m. 25000 block of Hwy. 243. Arrest made.

• Dec. 6 — Assist other department, 2:52 p.m. Delano Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 6 — 911 call from business, 3:01 p.m. Village Center Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 8 — Alarm call, 3:14 a.m. N. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 8 — Public disturbance, 1:22 p.m. 54000 block of Pine Crest Ave. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 8 — Noise complaint, 6:17 p.m. Palomar Rd. Unfounded.

• Dec. 8 — Check the welfare, 8:01 p.m. Delano Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 8 — Follow-up, 8:48 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 8 — Child neglect, 10:28 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 9 — Alarm call, 6:51 a.m. Falling Leaf Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 9 — Disoriented subject, 11:14 a.m. 26000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 9 — Petty theft, 4:55 p.m. Hemstreet Pl. Report taken.

• Dec. 11 — Unknown trouble, 12:49 p.m. 26000 block of Saunders Meadow Rd. Handled by deputy.

Mountain Center

• Nov. 28 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 8:37 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Nov. 29 — Harassing phone calls, 2:07 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

Pine Cove

• Dec. 5 — Suspicious circumstance, 9:46 p.m. 23000 block of Hwy. 243. Report taken.

• Dec. 6 — Assist other department, 3:49 p.m. Nestwa Trl. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 9 — Noise complaint, 10:08 p.m. 23000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

Pine Meadows

Garner Valley

• Dec. 11 — Alarm call, 10 a.m. Devils Ladder Rd. Handled by deputy.

Poppet Flats/Twin Pines

• Dec. 7 — Danger to self/other, 1:12 p.m. Coyote St. Report taken.

• Dec. 7 — Alarm call, 5:03 p.m. Soboba Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 8 — Follow-up, 8:23 a.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

San Bernardino

National Forest

• Dec. 11 — Unknown trouble, 9:53 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 12 — Off road vehicle, 10:25 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

Twin Pines

• Dec. 8 — Suspicious circumstance, 7:30 a.m. Twin Pines Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 8 — Suspicious circumstance, 10:33 a.m. Twin Pines Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Nov. 25 — Public disturbance, 9:42 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Nov. 26 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 6:59 p.m. Canyon Trl. Handled by deputy.