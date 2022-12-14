Atlas

By Janice Murasko

Last week in “Days of Our Nine Lives,” ARF cats celebrated Eva’s adoption and welcomed new cat Onyx.

Atlas: So, no dog to play with. How about this new cat Onyx?

Phil: She just might be ready to play. She has gotten used to the ARF House and is so friendly!

Atlas: Great to hear. I’ll give her a try. Maybe Cuddles would like to join us.

Harley: Good luck with getting Cuddles to play. She was adopted!

Onyx: Cuddles might be gone to her forever home, but I’m still here.

Atlas: Onyx, I’ll take playtime with you in a heartbeat! You’re so friendly and loving.

Onyx: Thank you, Atlas. I really like it here, but I imagine it isn’t quite as nice as a forever home.

Pepper: You’re right. A forever home is what we all wish for, but the ARF House and the ARF volunteers are so wonderful. It’s a great place to wait for that special person or family to find us.

Onyx: I am aware that many people give a pet as a gift, but I’m not so certain that is the best idea.

Don: I think you’re correct. I know the ARF workers want to meet the potential guardian before allowing a dog or cat to be adopted.

Onyx: Of course! It’s important that the new guardian makes a good, solid connection with the cat or dog.

Pepper: As we are hopeful that our adoptions will be for our lives.

Harley: And that it will be for our lifetimes.

Atlas: What happens if a guardian, sadly, passes. What would happen to that person’s dog or cat (or whatever!)?

Onyx: A responsible owner will make arrangements for pets before that ever happens. I would really like to move into a loving home if I were unfortunate enough to lose my person.

Be sure to keep up with the animal antics of "Days of our Nine Lives" each week.

