STR fire risk

Dear Editor:

Here’s a new one. My short-term rental (STR) neighbor had a guest staying the other day who was running an electrical cable out a bedroom window and plugged into their electric vehicle (EV). (See photo far right.)

A quick internet search found several articles relating to EV recalls for potential fire-causing failures, as well as some airports banning EVs from their parking facilities for the same reason.

Reminds me of an iconic “The Wizard of Oz” scene, “How about a little fire, Scarecrow?” Well, I don’t know about you, but it frightens me to see people come here to stay in STRs and so many are oblivious to the fire dangers they are bringing into our village that we locals worry about year round. Much less the clueless and careless owners who seem ignorant and/or ambivalent to our unending concerns for the many dangers they are bringing into our fragile community with these unwanted guests in our once “residential” (R1A-zoned) community. It sickens me.

What about you?

Mark Dean

Pine Cove Property Owners Association Board Member