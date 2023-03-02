9 a.m. Thursday, March 2, at least both Fairway Foods and the Idyllwild Post Office opened as usual today with Strawberry Creek Square plowed following yesterday's snow blizzard and the already-accumulated snow from several recent storms.

The Town Crier will attempt to deliver newspapers today though they will be late if successful.

Idyllwild School, however, is closed for a snow day today.

All highways are open, according to CalTrans.

Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from the junction of highways 243 and 74 to the forest boundary and from Mountain Center to Highway 111 in Palm Desert, according to Cal Trans.

