The Idyllwild Rotary Parade Committee has chosen Dr. Marshall Hawkins, co-founder of Jazz in the Pines and founder of the Idyllwild Arts Jazz Department, as the 2023 July 4th Parade grand marshal.

The Euphoria Brass Band will follow the grand marshal’s vehicle in the parade line up. Also returning is the University of California Riverside Bagpipes Band.

Founder of the Idyllwild Arts Jazz Department and honorary of the Dr. Marshall Hawkins Day Feb. 19, performs at the Black History Month Concert Saturday night in the Lowman Concert Hall on campus. Hawkins is the grand marshal this year of the Idyllwild Independence Day Parade.

PHOTO BY PETER SZABADI

The parade begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Fern Valley Corners and ends in the town center.

The new Jazz in The Pines Festival and Student Clinic builds a bridge between the professionals who performed at the festival on campus and the next generation of jazz artists, restoring the original vision of Hawkins, the legendary bassist, beloved teacher and walking treasure trove of jazz.

Centering around the Student Clinic, the two-week line-up of concerts by professionals and students gives these young musicians a chance to play alongside some of the great practitioners of contemporary jazz. The festival will feature 13 venues hosting 27 public performances, open master classes, book readings/signings and live podcast recordings, where guests are invited to join the conversation as Idyllwild Arts President Pamela Jordan interviews world-renowned artists for her podcast, “One World. One Idyllwild. The Series.”

Venues include concert stages on the Idyllwild Arts campus, as well as select venues in Idyllwild, including Ferro, Middle Ridge Winery, the Grand Idyllwild Lodge, The Creekstone, Harvey House, The Rustic Theatre, Café Aroma and Idyll Awhile. Two special events will be featured off the mountain, at The Merc in Temecula.

Headliners include Grammy Award-Winning trumpeter John Daversa, Hawkins’ Seahawk MOJO, along with Euphoria Brass Band, Joshua White, Sherry Williams, Yve Evans, Rose Colella, Tom Hynes, Bob Boss, Tina Raymond and The Idyllwild Arts All-Star Student Jazz Combo. More information may be found at jazzinthepines.com.