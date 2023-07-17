1936-2023

Thelma Adams

Thelma was born in Skowhegan, Maine, Feb. 5, 1936. She had a happy childhood there and would lapse into her New England accent when reminiscing.

Her teenage years were spent in Laguna Beach where she graduated from high school in 1954. She moved to Idyllwild, where she met her second husband, Bruce Adams, and grew in her artistic talents. They moved to Hemet in 1997, where she remained until her passing Sunday, June 25, 2023.

Thelma was preceded in death by her son, Thomas D. Dixon, and her husband of 35 years, Bruce Adams. She is survived by her daughter Coral Dawn Diaz; grandchildren Coral Marie, Lynn and Dustin; and great-granddaughter Kailey. She also leaves behind her additional family stepchildren RB Adams and Sandy Kasper, their families and the many friends she made at Hemet West.

The legacy left by Thelma is one of a life lived to the fullest. She shared dirty jokes, played Yahtzee and was generous with her time and support until the end. Thelma is still smiling. She will be missed.

Memorial services will be private and her ashes will be scattered in Laguna Beach. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Ramona Humane Society.