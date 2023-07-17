1949-2023

Kenneth Galanti

Kenneth Charles Galanti was born to Charles and Lucia Galanti Nov. 5, 1949, in Rochester, New York and died in his home in Idyllwild Sunday, July 2, 2023, surrounded by friends and family. He is remembered as a gentle soul, with a fierce love for those closest to him, and compassion for all humanity, who suffer the joys and trials of this life.

He put his heart into helping build a Tibetan meditation center in our community for seven years and helped facilitate meditation retreats for over 20 years. Some called him the “shrine master.” He worked for a few years at our local Help Center, which he loved dearly. It was a perfect fit. Many knew what they called “Ken’s Home Depot”— an area he organized so customers could find all manner of fix and repair items for their homes. His mother would tell him he should put out a shingle because he was such a willing listener for anyone needing an ear and comfort.

He has left behind his loving son, Tai Galanti, and his Karen, who helped him through many years of deteriorating health. He also has left his beloved Godchildren Lindsay, Daniel and Spencer and many friends. He was a man who loved and was loved, and therefore lived a rich life. Information about a memorial will be announced at a future date.