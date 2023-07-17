Virginia Mathahs

1939-2023

Dear friends of Virginia Mathahs: It’s with heavy hearts we are letting you know that we have lost our beloved wife, mother, sister and best friend.

She was a beautiful soul with a contagious smile that brought happiness and laughter into every room she entered.

But now Jesus has opened the doors and welcomed her into her heavenly home.

Her passing is a great loss to all who knew her, and she will be deeply missed until we meet again.

A celebration of Virginia’s life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 24, at the Palm Desert Greens Country Club, 73-750 Country Club Drive, Palm Desert.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Virginia Mathahs to the Student Assistance Fund at West Coast Bible College, 4010 E. Lancaster Blvd., Lancaster, CA 93535, (888) 694-9222, ext. 3160 or https://donate.wcbc.edu/.