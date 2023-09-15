A 55-hour emergency closure will take place on Highway 74 near Valle Vista from 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15 to 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18. Crews are constructing a temporary access road at Blackburn Road

Caltrans begins work on a $3.4 million emergency project to remove and replace culverts, perform rock scaling and install safety measures at culverts in both directions on Highway 74 in Hemet, weather permitting.

Crews will be working on Highway 74 from just east of View Lane to just east of Strawberry Creek Bridge. The project length is 6.4 miles and hours of operation are from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

A temporary access road will be in place for through traffic and emergency responders. One-way traffic control will be in place. No wide loads or oversized vehicles. Expect delays up to 15 minutes. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Crews will be constructing and replacing box culverts at Blackburn Road to increase water and debris flow capabilities, and better address and decrease potential flooding during inclement weather.

Suggested alternate routes:

SR-79 north to I-10 east to SR-243 south.

SR-74 (east of Blackburn Road), head east to SR-243 north to the I-10.

California Highway Patrol will be on scene to assist with traffic control and safety.