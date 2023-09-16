1925-2023

Jean Audrey Masini

Jean Audrey Masini was 98 years old when she died peacefully in her home in Idyllwild Monday, June 26, 2023.

Her story began in Manhattan, New York, Feb. 5, 1925. She lived in Harlem until her large family of 12 moved to Long Island.

As a young woman, she traveled on the Long Island Railroad to work as a secretary for Raytheon in New York City. She married Charles Mims, moved to Norfolk, Virginia, and they had three daughters, Leonora (Ginger), Jeanne (Rusty) and Lucy. Tragically, Charles died young, and Jean was on her own raising a family.

She later married John Masini. He adored her and he also loved to cook. They had a daughter, Deborah.

Jean also was a great-great grandmother.

Jean was a good golfer, she loved fashion and she loved to dance. She played cards whenever she had a partner brave enough to play her. She was strong, independent and witty.

Jean loved Idyllwild and our lovely community, especially the music, the summer concerts, the jazz festival and meeting up with friends and family.

In lieu of flowers, we ask donations be made to our community, at the Idyllwild Help Center.

A celebration of her life will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, at Idyllwild Arts Krone Library.