1966-2023

Edward Phillip Copelin

Edward Phillip Copelin, 57, of Idyllwild, passed away Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.

Born June 15, 1966, in Whittier, Edward was a dedicated and honest individual who lived life fiercely. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Edward began his career with the California Domestic Water Company in early 1992. With his unwavering commitment to his profession, he pursued further education in the water field and achieved high-level certification.

His passion for his work led him to Idyllwild, where he continued to excel in his profession with the Pine Cove Water District. Later, he was honored to join the Idyllwild Water District as the Chief Water Operator in Treatment and Distribution, dedicating over 15 years to the community.

Outside of his career, Edward had a variety of interests and hobbies. He had a green thumb and enjoyed spending time gardening. He also found joy in embarking on Jeep adventures, hiking and riding his beloved Harley Davidson. An avid NASCAR fan, he followed the sport with enthusiasm.

Edward had a deep love for his family. He is survived by his loving wife, Jeannine Frances Olsen, and stepchildren Ashley Marie Larson, Cameron Robert Rapheal Calamaro and Shane Michael Fender. His grandchildren, Skylee Jade Marie Shelby and Kylan Michael Fender, held a special place in his heart.

Edward is also survived by his mother, Sandra Dee Copelin, his father, Phillip Earl Copelin, his sister, Angie Marceau, and his nieces, Britney Wyer and Kailee Marceau, as well as his great nephew, Cole Wyer. He was preceded in death by his beloved dog, Chi Chi Marie Copelin.

A Celebration of Life in honor of Edward will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, at The Chapel at Idyllwild Pines Christian Camp. The address for the service is 26375 Highway 243, Idyllwild.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a cause Edward held dear to his heart.

Edward’s memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. May he rest in peace.