A fire truck parked inside a station's garage, showcasing emergency preparedness.

Idyllwild Fire Board approves draft budget, water tender purchase

ByDavid Jerome Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Board of Commissioners of Idyllwild Fire Protection District approved Chief Mark LaMont’s draft budget for the Financial Year 2025-2026 at their March meeting. The total draft budget, $3,975,249, is about 10.6% higher than last year.

IFPD’s budget is divided into three categories: General Fire Protection, Emergency Medical Services, and Mutual Aid. General Fire Protection is budgeted at $977,470, up about 9%, EMS $2,299,063, also about 16% higher, and Mutual Aid $798,716, also almost 16% higher.

EMS shows a loss year after year. Local ambulance runs from the mountain communities are much further, and more costly to provide, than national averages. Medical transport calls are billed to health insurance, mostly Medicare, which pays $108, or MediCal, which reimburses $84. This isfar below the $3,000 that LaMont estimates as the cost of a trip off-the-hill. This creates an estimated $1.2 million shortfall.

The one growing source of revenue has been Mutual Aid. In the present financial year,IFPD has invoiced over $4.1 million and has received $3.6 million, which is already well above the previous year’s total of $2.4 million. Yet the draft only figures for $1.7 million in mutual aid revenue. These figures are below actual revenue because it is not a predictable source. LaMont says these funds should be going towards new equipment, not “holding up” the EMS program as they have been.

A draft budget may be approved and sent to the County and State, but the Board has until October to approve a final budget.

The Board also approved Chief LaMont’s request to purchase a water tender to replace a 1981 vehicle that was “out of service for mechanical reasons.” The replacement is a 2022 Ford F-750 with less than 6,000 miles on its odometer. The tender itself is $95,500, and the request adds $8,500 for additional equipment to “compliment” the tender, and other costs including delivery, to bring the estimated total to $110,500. The Chief’s request noted the importance of a water tender in areas where hydrants are sometimes more than 900 feet apart, and the desirability of a tender for Mutual Aid and Automatic Aid calls.

The request projected the cost to purchase and maintain the tender over a 12-year life at $552,500, and estimated “Billable use” for Mutual Aid calls at $774,144, a net income of $221,644.

Similar Posts

Scott new President of FVWD Board

ByJP Crumrine Reading Time: 3 minutes

At their Jan. 16 meeting, the board of the Fern Valley Water District elected new officers for 2025. Vice President Kevin Scott is the new Board President. He succeeds Director Jon Brown, who served as President for two years. Director Chrissie Teeling is the new Vice President. She had been serving as the Secretary/Treasurer. Director…

New FVWD directors get up-to-date at meeting

New FVWD directors get up-to-date at meeting

By Reading Time: 3 minutes

Much of the Fern Valley Water District (FVWD) Board of Directors meeting Friday morning was spent bringing new directors Kevin Scott and Chrissie Teeling up to speed on FVWD operations.In discussing FVWD warrants, General Manager (GM) Victor Jimenez and Assistant GM Jessica Priefer explained to directors the costs of Southern California Fuels’ deliveries. Priefer noted…

Snow??!! It’s MAY!!!

Snow??!! It’s MAY!!!

By Reading Time: 1 minute

At 2 p.m., May 18, the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the Hill. This is true, and not a May Fool’s joke. The Advisory is from 5 a.m., Sunday, May 20 through 5 a.m., Monday, May 21. The NWS warns, “A late season storm will create periods of snowfall Sunday and…