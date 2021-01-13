Over the past two months in this column, we’ve elaborated on our statement of the Town Crier’s tasks, i.e., serving as a community watchdog that publishes the good news with the bad, warns of danger, advises of opportunity, challenges authority, praises accomplishment, investigates irregularity, marvels at art, exposes abuse, celebrates lives and publishes its readers’ letters.
Doing all these things is what makes a publication a newspaper.
Thank you all — Members as well as our business and organization advertisers — for keeping the Town Crier serving you all.