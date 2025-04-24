Idyllwild Nature Center to receive new taxidermy collection from San Bernardino County Museum

ByDavid Jerome Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Idyllwild Nature Center will be hosting what Park Interpreter Allison Fedrick describes as “a small program with high hopes” on Sunday, April 27. “San Bernardino County Museum is coming up to do a presentation and gift the Nature Center with taxidermy birds that look a whole lot better” than the aging specimens currently on display.

The Nature Center houses many displays highlighting the plants, animals and people that shape our forest, and the taxidermy animals are among the most eye-catching items. “Our collection includes a range of taxidermy with a substantial display of bird specimens,” Fedrick said. “However, many of the pieces are looking quite tired, so when San Bernardino County Museum was willing to donate some taxidermy birds to our location, we were thrilled.” The Center has about 50 specimens, with the majority birds.

Some pieces in the collection are now 50 years old. “The Nature Center has been open since 1975, so some of this taxidermy goes back to these early days. Gene Cardiff, one of the most renowned taxidermists in Southern California, has provided his exquisite work to both Riverside County and San Bernardino County.” Among the most dramatic works is one that shows a great horned owl in mid-hunt. “The work must have been a challenge, but the result is memorable even for people who aren’t always intrigued by taxidermy.

Dr. Mackenzie Kirchner-Smith, Curator of Biology at the San Bernardino County Museum and the featured speaker at the event, worked closely with Cardiff when organizing the museum’s taxidermy archive.

Fedrick is especially pleased to see cooperation between the two counties. “Meeting with other museums and institutions has been a wonderful way to make California history, education, science, and conservation a group effort. When multiple experts are working together, they bring their different passions and strengths. We have seen that the events, which offer a chair at the table to many groups, end up making greater strides in progressing towards our goals to preserve culture, natural history, and our environment. The San Bernardino County Museum has been a leader in bringing organizations together, and we are grateful to be a part of their collaboration.”

San Bernardino County Museum presents new taxidermy to the Idyllwild Nature Center, April 27, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Idyllwild Nature Center, 25225 Highway 243.

