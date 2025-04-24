Watch Out for Rattlesnakes!

Spring is here, and the rattlesnakes are out! Rattlesnakes have awakened from their brumation and already have been spotted in a variety of locations throughout Idyllwild. Brumation is not a complete hibernation, but it does slow down their metabolic rates to help them live longer without food and rest more during the winter season. Now that the mountain temperatures have reached high 60s and low 70s, the rattlesnakes and the rest of the animals are becoming more active.

Rattlesnakes are very important to the environment. In fact, if we didn’t have these important predators controlling the rodent population, most likely people would struggle with more disease and greater challenges in growing crops, running businesses, and keeping their homes safe and clean.

There are some important tips to remember when present in a forest that is also home to rattlesnakes. First, stay on the hiking paths when you are in our natural spaces. You choose to walk around at your own risk, so it is important to stay as safe as possible. Surprising a rattlesnake is just as scary for him/her as it is for us. Make sure to keep your pets and children on the path and near to you. Oftentimes, your little ones do not have the same concern when they see a rattlesnake. Do not lift up branch piles or climb rocks without great vigilance.

Secondly, let the snake be. Rattlesnakes usually have an initial instinct to remain in one place, and hopefully, blend into the ground in hopes of going unnoticed. If it is convenient to walk around them, give them about a four- or five-foot clearance walking in the opposite direction from their head. If it is not convenient, then walk the other direction for a while. They will feel the vibrations of you walking away and move off the path on their own. Lastly, do not kill or interact with a rattlesnake out in its environment. They are a valuable food source, and they are important to the ecosystem in general. We must control our fears and honor the code of respect for the wilderness. These animals are often taking greater care of us than we take care of them.

Once we follow these rules to the best of our ability, we greatly prevent the likelihood of being injured by a rattlesnake in the San Jacinto Mountain region. Have a wonderful time in the forest and stay safe.