May public hearing for waste collection fee increase

At its April 15 meeting, the County Board of Supervisors set a public hearing for May 20 to consider increases in the waste collection rates throughout the County. The new rates will be effective July 1.

For Hill residents, the new waste collection rate will increase 58 cents, from $19.74 to $20.32.

Commercial rates will also increase. There is no single commercial rate. They vary based on several factors, such as the size of the bins and the frequency of service provided. These rates will also increase July 1

In his memorandum to the Board, Jeff Johnson, Director of Environmental Health, indicated that this rate adjustment was based on changes to several indexes: the consumer price index, the disposal tipping fee, the recycling processing fee and the organics processing fee.

Pursuant to the new Franchise Agreements approved in September 2024, each franchisee, including CRR Incorporated, which serves the Hill and manages the local transfer station, proposed and submitted their new rates before March 15 to the County for approval.

The County’s Department of Environmental Health and a third-party waste consultant reviewed all the calculations for the new rates