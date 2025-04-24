Vatican announces passing of Pope Francis

The passing of Pope Francis (Jorge Mario Bergoglio) was announced on the morning of Monday, April 21, in a declaration by the Director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni. The pope was 88 years old and was elected 2013. Born in 1936 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, he served as Archbishop of that city before being made a cardinal in 2001 by Pope John Paul II. He was the first pope from the new world.

“At 9.47 this morning, His Eminence Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell, Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, announced with sorrow the death of Pope Francis, with these words:

‘Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis.

‘At 7.35 this morning the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was devoted to service to the Lord and His Church.

‘He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and most marginalized.

‘With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love the One and Triune God’.”

The Camerlengo is an official who oversees Vatican finances during the period when the papacy is vacant, and his responsibilities include formally determining and announcing a pope’s death, organizing the pope’s funeral, and prepares for the conclave that will choose a new pope.