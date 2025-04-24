Vatican announces passing of Pope Francis

ByDavid Jerome Reading Time: 1 minute

The passing of Pope Francis (Jorge Mario Bergoglio) was announced on the morning of Monday, April 21, in a declaration by the Director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni. The pope was 88 years old and was elected 2013. Born in 1936 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, he served as Archbishop of that city before being made a cardinal in 2001 by Pope John Paul II. He was the first pope from the new world.

“At 9.47 this morning, His Eminence Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell, Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, announced with sorrow the death of Pope Francis, with these words:

‘Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis.

‘At 7.35 this morning the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was devoted to service to the Lord and His Church.

‘He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and most marginalized.

‘With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love the One and Triune God’.”

The Camerlengo is an official who oversees Vatican finances during the period when the papacy is vacant, and his responsibilities include formally determining and announcing a pope’s death, organizing the pope’s funeral, and prepares for the conclave that will choose a new pope.

Similar Posts

Youth Grantmakers announce four awards

Youth Grantmakers announce four awards

By Reading Time: 2 minutes

For the third consecutive year, the Idyllwild Youth Grantmakers awarded grants to several local groups whose efforts will enhance the community and activities for middle-school students. This year’s awards totaled $3,500. The 2015 recipients were the Idyllwild Garden Club ($500), the Friends of the San Jacinto Mountain County Parks ($1,000), the Idyllwild School Outdoor Education…

TC’s ‘longest continuous subscriber’ joins Membership

TC’s ‘longest continuous subscriber’ joins Membership

ByJack Clark Reading Time: 8 minutes

By Becky and Jack Clark Co-publishers Along with a Membership application, we received a short note from Peter Buerkle describing himself as “your longest continuous subscriber – 1946,” the year of the TC’s first issue. That would seem to make him quite young when he subscribed. But perhaps he is nearly a nonagenarian, and if…
ByIdyllwild Town Crier Reading Time: 1 minute

From left, Lucy Sung-won Park, first place; Jiho Kim, honorable mention; Linken Kao, second place; Jess Bell, honorable mention; Skipper McKenna, honorable mention; and Sofia Montelinano, third place and best of show, at the Idyllwild Arts Academy’s Visual Arts Show Friday night at Parks Exhibition Center on campus. PHOTO BY JOEL FEINGOLD