Wolf Fire at 1,400 acres, “no threat to Idyllwild”

ByDavid Jerome Reading Time: 2 minutes

            The Wolf Fire, off Wolfskill Truck Trail and Old Idyllwild Road, grew to 1,400 acres over night and by Monday morning was considered 10% contained by 7:30 a.m.. Cal Fire’s website says that 70 engines, three water tenders four night-flying helicopters, two dozers and six hand crews were assigned to the fire, with a total of 300 personnel.

            Highway 243 is closed from Round Robin Drive, 5 miles north of Pine Cove,  to Banning.

            Cal Fire Public Safety Information Specialist Maggie Cline De La Rosa added that there are three firefighters with non-life threatening injuries. There are multiple evacuation orders and warnings in the area, which can be found here: go.genasys.com/d8is8p

            The Wolf Fire was reported at 3:06 p.m.,the Mindy at around 4:00 p.m.

            Smoke could be seen and smelled in Idyllwild on Sunday night. By 7 p.m. even the unobservant began to wonder. Chief Mark LaMont of Idyllwild Fire Protection District told the Town Crier that the smoke came from two fires that “pose no threat to the community.”

            The largest was the Wolf fire, west of 243 toward Banning, near Mt Etna, which was about 1,000 acres.

            The smaller was the Mindy fire, near Sage, which was about 100 acres, and LaMont said fire fighters had “stopped its forward progress.”

            The CalFire website, at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, showed evacuation warnings for most of Poppet Flats, with the Northmost part under an evacuation order. Twin Pines was under an evacuation order, and Vista Grande a warning.

            At the Mindy Fire, evacuation warnings were in effect in an area from Highway 371 north to Red Mountain Road. Hemet High school was the evacuation center for both fires.

screen grabs from Cal Fire website

