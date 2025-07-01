Wolf Fire grows to 2,414 acres, 40% containment

ByDavid Jerome Reading Time: 1 minute

The Wolf Fire, which began on Sunday June 29, had grown to 2,414 acres by Tuesday evening, according to CalFire’s website, and was 40% contained. The evacuation orders and warnings remained much as on Sunday, with two zones in Banning, Twin Pines, and the north part of Poppet Flats under evacuation orders. No structures were reported as damaged.

Tuesday night, Chief Mrk Lamont of IFPD reiterated his statement of Sunday, that the fire did not pose a threat to the Idyllwild and Pine Cove communities.

CalFire reported that over 1,000 personnel were working on the fire, 100 engines, nine dozers, 15 water tenders, 32 crews, four night-flying helicopters and “(n)umerous firefighting air tankers from throughout the State…”

Naomi Gordon, External & Legislative Affairs Officer for the USFS San Bernardino Forest District, reported that “The fire is situated in a mutual threat zone on state land and as such we entered into Unified Command with CalFire Riverside Unit.”

